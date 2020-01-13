Calif. Governor Wants To Make ‘Radical Shift’ In How State Is Addressing Homeless Crisis

As part of his proposed budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to give money aimed at curbing the homeless crisis directly to service providers rather than funneling it through cities and counties. “More money is not going to solve this alone,” Newsom said. “We need real accountability and transparency.” Other news from state legislatures comes out of New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and Washington.

The Wall Street Journal: California’s Newsom Proposes New Approach To Homeless Spending

California would take new steps to address homelessness, expand government health care to illegal immigrants 65 and over, and enact a tax on vaping products under a budget proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Bolstered by a multibillion-dollar surplus amid a booming economy, the Democrat proposed spending $1.4 billion to address homelessness in the fiscal year beginning in July, including $750 million which would be distributed in a manner Mr. Newsom described as a “radical shift.” (Mai-Duc, 1/10)

ProPublica/Sacramento Bee: California Governor’s Budget Makes Stronger Jail Oversight A Priority

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday demanded more accountability from his state community corrections board and called for more frequent jail inspections, tighter oversight and stricter standards for how sheriffs run local lockups. His calls followed a yearlong McClatchy and ProPublica investigation into county jails that showed that there are no limits on how long sheriffs can hold mentally ill inmates in extreme isolation, that violence goes unchecked in many lockups and that state inspectors are powerless to enforce their own standards. (Pohl, 1/10)

CNN: New Jersey Vaccine Bill: Lawmakers To Vote Whether To Eliminate Religious Exemptions

Lawmakers in New Jersey are set to vote Monday on a controversial bill that would eliminate religion as a reason not to vaccinate public schoolchildren. Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, a sponsor of the bill, said vaccinations are a public health issue and pointed to the fatal consequences of infectious disease in a statement to CNN. "Everyone is entitled to express their opinions but we have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of all children, the people in their lives and in their communities," she said. (Haider, 1/13)

The Washington Post: Virginia Legislators Want Schools To Ease The Suffering Of Transgender Students

Near the end of every summer, as other students picked out colorful notebooks or first-day outfits, Kayden Satya Ortiz opened his laptop and typed out the same email. He sent the message to each of his teachers at Robinson Secondary School in Northern Virginia: I am transgender. I use he/him/his pronouns. Please put this in your records now. (Natanson, 1/10)

Health News Florida: Senate Eyes Changes For Disabilities Program

A legislative proposal to overhaul a program that helps Floridians with developmental and intellectual disabilities was released Thursday --- and is quickly sparking fears among people who work with the thousands of residents who rely on assistance from the state. The measure, filed by a top Senate budget writer, would require state officials to competitively bid certain components of the program and set rates that service providers can charge. (Sexton, 1/10)

Health News Florida: House Leader Focuses On Use Of Genetic Information

A powerful House Republican on Thursday filed legislation that would ban insurance companies from using people’s genetic information to cancel, limit or deny life-insurance policies or long-term care coverage. If incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls is successful, Florida will be the first state in the nation to prohibit life-insurance and long-term care insurance companies from using the information. (Sexton, 1/10)

The Oregonian: Washington Legislature To Tackle Homelessness, Other Issues In 60-Day Session

The 60-day legislative session in Washington state begins Monday, with lawmakers set to adjust the state budget and tackle several policy issues, including how to address homelessness in the state. About 10,000 people in the state are without shelter, and more than 11,000 live in temporary homeless housing, according to the most recent annual report from the state Department of Commerce. Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed spending more than $300 million from Washington’s emergency budget reserve over the next three years to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to combat homelessness. (1/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription