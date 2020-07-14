California Again Shutters Many Indoor Businesses To Combat Virus Surge
The strictest orders will be put back in place in the hardest-hit counties, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday. Included in the shutdown orders are restaurants, bars, churches, theaters, gyms, hair stylists and more.
The Washington Post:
California Orders New Closures As U.S. Retreat From Coronavirus Reopenings Accelerates
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a dramatic rollback in the state’s reopening plan, ordering a wide swath of businesses to end indoor operations as coronavirus case numbers continued to climb in the nation’s largest state — and well beyond. Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and museums were told to shut down their indoor operations, while bars were closed even for outdoor service. (Witte, 7/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Newsom: More California Counties Must Roll Back Reopening
“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. “I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that, somehow, when it gets warm, it’s going to go away or, somehow, it’s going to take summer months or weekends off — this virus has done neither.” (Gutierrez, 7/13)
Politico:
California Rolls Back Reopening Plans As New Outbreaks Force Major Reversal
The sweeping order punctuated California’s rapidly deteriorating situation. In March, Newsom was the first governor in the nation to fully shut down his state, elevating California into a poster child for aggressive efforts to limit the pandemic’s spread. Public health officials credited the effort with staving off a surge that might have crippled the state’s health care system. (White, 7/13)
AP:
Governor Shuts Bars, Dining As Virus Hits California Hard
In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti immediately implemented the shutdowns and warned that the city was “on the verge” of raising its COVID-19 threat level from orange to red — the highest level — and resorting to shutting down all but essential businesses. (Beam, 7/14 )