California Bill To Curb ‘Doctor Shopping’ For Vaccination Exemptions Dialed Back Following Concerns From Governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had hinted that he had qualms about the plan authored by state Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) designed to cut down on fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations. Pan's original plan gave the final authority to a state official instead of a doctor. Pan and Newsom worked together to find a compromise.

The Associated Press: California Governor, Lawmaker Alter Proposed Vaccine Rules

California public health officials would have oversight of doctors and schools with high numbers of medical exemptions for vaccinations under a legislative compromise announced Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the bill's author disclosed the deal aimed at cracking down on fraudulent exemptions issued by sympathetic doctors. The updated measure by Sen. Richard Pan removes a provision that would have required health officials to consider every exemption requested and expands the criteria for granting exemptions. (Thompson, 6/18)

California Healthline: California Vaccine Bill Amended To Appease Governor

The measure still would make it easier for the Medical Board of California to investigate and sanction physicians who write medical exemptions that don’t conform with accepted medical standards. (Barry-Jester, 6/18)

Los Angeles Times: California Vaccine Bill Undergoes Major Changes And Wins Support Of Former Critic Newsom

“The Governor would like to thank Dr. Pan for his leadership and for partnering with the Administration on these amendments,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly, referring to Sen. Richard Pan, in a statement. These amendments, Ghaly added, will ensure the bill “protects the doctor-patient relationship, strengthens the state’s ability to target doctors who abuse the medical exemption process and gives state public health officials the tools to identify and protect schools and communities where herd immunity is in danger.” (Gutierrez, 6/18)

Sacramento Bee: Gavin Newsom Agrees To Sign Amended California Vaccine Bill

Parents are given additional power under the amendments, because they can appeal decisions made by public health officials who might revoke or deny medical exemptions. “I want to thank Gov. Newsom for his leadership on children’s health and standing up for science and the importance of vaccination by supporting SB 276,” Pan said in a Tuesday statement regarding the amendments. “I appreciate that the governor has worked with me in crafting a California solution to halting the abuse of medical exemptions that endanger our children.” (Wiley and Bollag, 6/18)

Politico Pro: Study: Around The World, Troubling Levels Of Vaccine Mistrust

Declining confidence in government institutions is feeding a growing mistrust of vaccination around the world, according to a report out today based on the largest global survey of attitudes in science and health. The Wellcome Trust report, which relies on 2018 interviews with at least 1,000 people in each of 142 countries, shows that income inequality, lower education levels and lack of confidence in government contribute to mistrust of science. (Allen, 6/19)

