California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will pump $20 million into a public awareness campaign as well as crack down on sales of illicit products. While he says he lacks the authority to ban the products outright, Newsom said he would like to sign a bill if the legislature sends him one. Lawmakers were quick to agree. Meanwhile, a man in Tulare County, Calif. becomes the seventh confirmed fatality in the national vaping-related illness outbreak.

The Associated Press: California Campaign Will Warn Public Of Vaping Dangers

California will spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis products and step up efforts to halt the sale of illicit products amid a rise in vaping-related illnesses. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the actions Monday as part of an executive order. (Ronayne, 9/16)

Reuters: California Governor Acts To Confront 'Epidemic' Of Youth Vaping

An executive order the Democratic governor signed also directs state agencies to devise plans to remove illegal and counterfeit vaping products from sale and recommendations for health warnings that retailers and advertisers of vaping products would be required to post. Newsom also signed legislation tightening age verification requirements for the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. (Gorman, 9/16)

The New York Times: California To Target Counterfeit Vaping Products

Mr. Newsom indicated he would have liked to go further in his actions against vaping products during remarks in Sacramento on Monday. But he said it did not appear he could instate an outright ban on e-cigarette products without legislative action. “The fact is, they should be banned,” he said. “I would like to see that bill on my desk and I would like to sign a bill to eliminate the legal use of flavored e-cigarettes.” (Del Real, 9/16)

The Wall Street Journal: California Governor Joins Ranks Of Those Wanting To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Mr. Newsom’s actions came shortly after New York state officials said they were planning emergency regulations to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to stem a rise in teenage vaping. The move by New York followed a ban in Michigan and an announcement last week by the Trump administration that it intended to pull vaping products off the market except for those formulated to taste like tobacco. (Lazo, 9/16)

Los Angeles Times: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Takes Action On Vaping And E-Cigarettes

Jim Knox, director of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in California, said he was disappointed that Newsom’s executive action didn’t go further by imposing an immediate ban, but he was encouraged by the governor’s vow to seek one. “These proposals are helpful. It’s encouraging that the governor has recognized this as public health crisis and understands the need to do something about it,” Knox said. “We know what’s driving this crisis. It’s flavored tobacco. We have to get flavored tobacco off store shelves.” (Willon, 9/16)

Politico: Juul’s Greatest Threat Isn’t Trump

Several California cities are swiftly moving beyond flavored vape bans to outlaw e-cigarette sales entirely, following in the footsteps of Juul’s hometown of San Francisco. It’s a sign that the Trump administration’s crackdown on the fast-growing vaping industry could be just the start of its problems. (Colliver, 9/17)

Los Angeles Times: Vaping-Related Death Reported In Tulare County

An adult older than 40 from Tulare County has died from complications related to using an electronic cigarette, health officials confirmed Monday evening. “With sadness, we report that there has been a death of a Tulare County resident suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping,” Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County public health officer, said in a statement. (Cosgrove, 9/16)

CNN: California Man Dies In Seventh Vaping-Related Illness

The man in the latest case was sick for several weeks after he suffered a "severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping," Karen Haught, the Tulare County public health officer, said in a press release. "The Tulare County Public Health Branch would like to warn all residents that any use of ecigarettes poses a possible risk to the health of the lungs and can potentially cause severe lung injury that may even lead to death," Haught said in the press release. "Long-term effects of vaping on health are unknown. Anyone considering vaping should be aware of the serious potential risk associated with vaping." (Johnston and Silverman, 9/7)

The Associated Press: As Illnesses Spread, Fake Vape Gear Sells On LA Streets

A short walk from police headquarters in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, a cluster of bustling shops are openly selling packaging and hardware that can be used to produce counterfeit marijuana vapes that have infected California's cannabis market. Bootleggers eager to profit off unsuspecting consumers are mimicking popular, legal vape brands, pairing replica packaging churned out in Chinese factories with untested, possibly dangerous cannabis oil produced in the state's vast underground market. (Blood, 9/17)

Reuters: U.S. CDC Activates Emergency Operations Center For Vaping-Related Illnesses

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it has activated its emergency operations center to coordinate the investigation into hundreds of cases of severe lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use. The CDC's Emergency Operations Center offers a central command post where teams of trained disease experts track public health emergencies, share information and coordinate the responses. (9/16)

The Associated Press: Retailers Scramble As NY Moves To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Vape shops in New York are scrambling to respond to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products — a ban poised to take effect Tuesday. Cuomo, a Democrat, proposed the ban on Sunday . The emergency regulation will take effect immediately if approved as expected Tuesday by the state’s Public Health and Health Planning Council. Retailers will be given two weeks to remove merchandise from their shelves. (Klepper and Peltz, 9/18)

The Washington Post: Vape Shop Ban: Montogmery Proposes No Vape Shops, E-Cigarettes Near Schools

Maryland’s largest jurisdiction will introduce legislation Tuesday to restrict access to e-cigarettes for young adults and teenagers, joining a wave of jurisdictions trying to address underage vaping. The bills include a zoning amendment that would prohibit vaping shops within a half-mile of any middle or high school, and a ban on manufacturers distributing e-cigarettes to retail stores in those areas. (Tan, 9/16)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Vaping And Lung Illness: How Milwaukee Doctors Discovered Connection

Describing for the first time how they helped uncover that vaping may be behind hundreds of serious lung injuries and as many as six deaths across the country, Meyer and a team of doctors at Children’s say it was a hospital-wide effort — and specialized training in working with teens — that led to the discovery. The doctor said it didn’t make sense for a previously healthy teen to quickly develop this kind of illness. (Rutledge and Spicuzza, 9/16)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Has 14 Hospitalizations Linked To Vaping, County Health Official Reports

More than a dozen individuals — mostly young people — have been hospitalized in Dallas County hospitals with severe respiratory problems that health officials believe are part of the nationwide outbreak linked to vaping. Patients across the country have experienced chest pain, nausea and fevers. And vaping has been blamed for six deaths nationwide. (Garcia, 9/16)

