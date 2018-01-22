California Lawmakers Expected To Introduce Legislation To Fortify State’s Health Exchange

“Everything they are doing at the federal level, we are doing the opposite,” said state Sen. Ed Hernandez. Meanwhile in Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker shifts toward the center with proposal to use money to stabilize the state's health law marketplace.

San Jose Mercury News: California May Buck Congress With Its Own Health Insurance Requirement

With Congress ending the requirement that all Americans have health insurance, California leaders are preparing to counter that move by securing health care for as many residents as possible in a fortified state insurance exchange. State lawmakers say they will present a package of health-related proposals in the coming weeks, before a Feb. 16 deadline for new bill introductions. (Aguilera, 1/21)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Wants $200 Million To Stabilize Obamacare

Stepping toward the political center in a difficult election year, Gov. Scott Walker proposed using $200 million in state and federal money to stabilize the state's Obamacare market and hold down rising insurance premiums. While Republicans nationally talk about tax cuts, Wisconsin's GOP governor has mixed in proposals on health care, the overhaul of a troubled youth prison and funding schools at levels proposed by a leading Democratic challenger. (Stein and Marley, 1/21)

And a look at why fewer Americans have health insurance —

Marketplace: Here’s Why More Americans Now Lack Health Insurance

This week the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index reported that more than 3 million fewer Americans had health insurance at the end of 2017 compared to the previous year. It's the first time since key provisions of Obamacare went into effect in 2014 that the uninsured rate went up. (Gorenstein, 1/19)

