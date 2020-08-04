California Lays Out Rules For Opening Schools
The only exceptions to the state's much-anticipated guidelines are elementary schools that receive a public health waiver.
Politico:
Newsom Provides Path For Elementary Schools To Open, Strictly Limits Youth Sports
California elementary schools that want to open their doors for in-person learning must consult with parents, labor unions and others on campus and demonstrate their plans for contact-tracing and other public health measures that have been widely implemented in summer camps and child care settings, according to new guidelines released Monday night. The highly anticipated guidance — along with new rules that impose strict restrictions on youth sports — comes as teachers and families are starting to head back to school across California. It follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's mid-July announcement that the state would generally require fully online learning for public and private schools located in counties that have landed on the Covid-19 watch list within the past 14 days — which would apply to 38 counties with more than 90 percent of California residents combined. (Murphy and White, 8/3)
Los Angeles Times:
California Elementary Schools Could Open With State Waivers
Some California elementary schools may be able to reopen for in-person classes this fall under a strict waiver system announced Monday by state officials. But because of the detailed rules, smaller schools — especially private and parochial campuses with more flexibility — will probably be among the most successful at meeting the special guidelines, prompting concern from some that select reopenings could add to gaps in educational equity. (Chabria and Agrawal, 8/3)
Los Angeles Times:
LAUSD And Teachers Reach Tentative Online Learning Deal
After a troubled and uneven spring of distance learning, Los Angeles schools will reopen in two weeks with a major reboot for learning at home that includes a structured schedule, mandatory attendance-taking and more required online time with teachers and counselors, under a tentative agreement between the teachers union and the district. The official schedule will be shorter than a normal on-campus school day, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2:15 p.m., with teachers expected to work an average of six hours while exercising broad discretion over how much time they spend teaching live online classes versus providing recorded sessions and supervising students working independently. (Blume, 8/3)