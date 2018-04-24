California Must Move Toward Single Payer To Avoid Fiscal Emergency, Gubernatorial Candidate Says

The issue of whether California should move toward a single-payer health system is proving to be a litmus test for candidates in the gubernatorial race. While some support it despite what they say are it's flaws, others blast it as costly and unrealistic.

Sacramento Bee: CA Gubernatorial Candidates Debate Single-Payer Health Care

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner for California governor says he "doesn't see an alternative" to a taxpayer-financed single-payer health care system run by state government. If California doesn't drastically reshape the way health care is financed and delivered, he said, soaring health care costs will create a fiscal emergency that could bankrupt the nation's wealthiest and most populous state. (Hart, 4/24)

Sacramento Bee: Newsom, Eastin Back Single-Payer Health Care

As the state contemplates major changes as to how health care will be financed and delivered, California gubernatorial candidates have outlined their positions. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin, both liberal Democrats, are the only two to unequivocally voice support for creation of a single-payer health care system financed by California taxpayers and run by the government. (Hart, 4/24)

