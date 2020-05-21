California Reports Nearly 124,000 People Have Signed Up For Covered California Plans During Crisis
Although people could already sign up for coverage if they had an unexpected life event, California specifically created a special enrollment period to make it easier. In other health industry and insurer news: MLR rebates, accountable care organizations, and Medicare payments.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Nearly 124,000 Sign Up Through Covered California; Plans Include Free Coronavirus Testing
Nearly 124,000 people have signed up for medical insurance through Covered California since March 20 as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and startling unemployment numbers. According to the state health care marketplace, 123,810 people have sought insurance during Covered California’s special open-enrollment period. The exchange is generally open from Oct. 15-Jan. 31, but it extended the period amid the crisis. (Simmons, 5/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Insurers Speed MLR Rebates Through Premium Discounts
A number of health insurers that are benefiting from the steep drop-off in claims for elective procedures and doctor's visits have announced plans to return excess revenue to customers by reducing some members' premiums in the coming months. The move could reduce the rebates that insurers' may owe next year under an Affordable Care Act provision. (Livingston, 5/20)
Modern Healthcare:
ACOs Ask Innovation Center For Clarity On Payment Models' Future
The National Association of ACOs sent a letter this week to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation seeking more information on the future of the direct contracting and Next Generation ACO models. While industry supported the Direct Contracting Model when it was announced in April 2019, the program has been on an unclear hiatus as the Innovation Center never opened application portal as anticipated in March or offered any additional details on the model. (Castellucci, 5/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Get More Than 80% Of CMS Medicare Advance Payments
Acute-care and critical-access hospitals received more than 80% of the $100 billion that CMS sent out to providers to help improve their cash flow as revenue dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CMS this month released data showing where loans from its Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments program went. Program applications were open for roughly a month from March to April. CMS suspended the program because the agency said HHS had started giving out provider grants that don't have to be repaid. (Cohrs, 5/20)