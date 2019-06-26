California Rolls Out Program On Background Checks For Ammunition Purchases, While Gun Advocates Stock Up, File Lawsuit

Background checks can help authorities discover guns that aren’t registered with the state, gun safety advocates say, adding that the program could have prevented last week’s fatal shooting of rookie Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan. Meanwhile, gun owner groups complain about the new ID requirement. News on gun violence is from Missouri, as well.

The Associated Press: California To Require Background Checks For Ammo Purchases

California has among the most stringent gun laws in the country and on Monday a far-reaching new initiative to curb violence will require background checks for every ammunition purchase. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other proponents said it will save lives but opponents are suing in hopes of eventually undoing a law they said will mostly harm millions of law-abiding gun owners. (Thompson, 6/25)

Sacramento Bee: CA Gun Owners Confused By Gavin Newsom Real ID Regulation

While touting California’s gun control policies, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that residents would need Real IDs or equivalent documents to buy ammunition next month. Minutes later, the California Department of Justice contradicted him, clarifying that there would be no Real ID requirement as part of new firearm and ammunition regulations taking effect July 1. The mixed messages are adding to the confusion and frustration California gun owners and advocacy groups have expressed in recent weeks as they try to navigate new regulations they first learned about earlier this month. (Bollag an Anderson, 6/25)

Kansas City Star: Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturer Blames Company In Homicide

The parents of a 29-year-old Kansas City man who was killed in a 2016 shooting have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a firearms manufacturer and the gun dealer who allegedly sold the handgun that was used in the shooting. The civil lawsuit was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court by Alvino and Beverly Crawford on behalf of their son, Alvino Dwight Crawford Jr., alleging negligence on the part of Jimenez Arms, a Nevada-based gun manufacturer. (Rice, 6/25)

St. Louis Public Radio: Local Surgeons, Mother Discuss Trauma And Gun Violence Facing Many Children And Families

Earlier this month, four St. Louis-area children died as a result of guns over the course of just five days. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann discussed the ongoing violence and related trauma that many children in the region face – as well as resources and ideas for a way forward. (Hemphill, 6/26)

