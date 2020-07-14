California’s Biggest School Districts Will Be Online-Only, But Orange County Goes Opposite Direction
Students won't attend in-person school in Los Angeles or San Diego. Meanwhile, students in Orange County won't even be required to wear a mask or keep 6 feet apart.
The New York Times:
LA And San Diego Schools To Go Online-Only In The Fall
California’s two largest public school districts said on Monday that instruction would be online-only in the fall, in the latest sign that school administrators are increasingly unwilling to risk crowding students back into classrooms until the coronavirus is fully under control. The school districts in Los Angeles and San Diego, which together enroll some 825,000 students, are the largest in the country to abandon plans for even a partial physical return to classrooms when they reopen in August. (Hubler and Goldstein, 7/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Orange County Votes To Reopen Schools Without Masks Or Increased Social Distancing
Orange County education leaders voted 4 to 1 Monday evening to approve recommendations for reopening schools in the fall that do not include the mandatory use of masks for students or increased social distancing in classrooms amid a surge in coronavirus cases. (Fry and Cardine, 7/13)