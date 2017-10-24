California’s Strict Gun Show Laws Paying Off In Terms Of Public Safety, Study Suggests

When a gun show is held in California, the state sees no measurable increase in injuries and deaths in the following two weeks. However, when one is held in Nevada, which doesn't have the same regulations as its neighbor, such incidents jump by nearly 70 percent in California region's within two hours.

The New York Times: Stricter Gun Laws Tied To Fewer Firearm Injuries After Gun Shows

Gun shows in a state with weak gun restrictions increase the short-term risk for firearm-related injuries, a new analysis has found. Researchers studied deaths, emergency department visits and hospitalizations related to firearms before and after 915 gun shows in California and Nevada from 2005 to 2013. California has laws requiring background checks, waiting periods, documentation and Department of Justice surveillance at gun shows. Nevada has no regulations pertaining explicitly to gun shows. (Bakalar, 10/23)

Los Angeles Times: After Nevada Hosts A Gun Show, California Sees Sharp Rise In Gun-Related Injuries And Deaths

In the two weeks after a gun show is held in Nevada, injuries and deaths involving firearms jump by 69% — in neighboring areas of California. However, when gun shows occur in California, the state does not experience an increase in firearm-related trauma over the next fortnight. (Kaplan, 10/23)

