Calorie Counting To Stay Fit? Maybe It’s Time To Ease Off Because Studies On Nuts Show Nutrition Labels Are Faulty, Researchers Say

Paying attention to your overall diet is more important, researchers say, then getting hung up on small caloric differences. Fitness news is also on ketogenic diets, birth weights, and bullying associated with fitness tests.

The Associated Press: Calorie Counts On Nutrition Labels May Not Be That Precise

Almonds used to have about 170 calories per serving. Then researchers said it was really more like 130. A little later, they said the nuts may have even less. Calorie counting can be a simple way to help maintain a healthy weight — don’t consume more than you burn. And the calorie labels on food packaging seem like an immutable guide to help you decide what to eat and drink. (2/4)

The New York Times: Could A Keto Diet Be Bad For Athletes’ Bones?

A low-carbohydrate, high-fat ketogenic diet could alter bone health in athletes, according to a thought-provoking new study of elite race walkers and their skeletons. The study, one of the first to track athletes during several weeks of intense training, finds that those following a ketogenic diet developed early signs indicative of bone loss. The study adds to the considerable existing evidence that how we eat can affect how exercise affects us. It also raises concerns about possible, long-term health impacts from popular diet plans, including a high-fat, ketogenic diet. (Reynolds, 2/5)

The New York Times: The Heavier The Baby, The Fitter The Young Adult?

Higher birth weight may predict better cardiovascular fitness in adulthood, researchers report. Scientists measured fitness in 286,761 Swedish men ages 17 to 25 by having them ride a bicycle ergometer and recording the wattage they were able to generate. They used data on birth weights from the Swedish Medical Birth Registry. (Bakalar, 2/4)

The Associated Press: California May Pause Student Fitness Tests Due To Bullying

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to pause physical education tests for students for three years due to concerns over bullying and the test discriminating against disabled and non-binary students. The move also comes after annual test results show a growing percentage of students scoring not healthy. H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the Department of Finance, said the state has received complaints that the current examination’s measurement of body mass index is discriminatory to non-binary students. (Dil, 2/4)

