The Health Law On The Campaign Trail

As the White House prepares for the upcoming high court health law ruling, President Barack Obama heads out to speak to Latino leaders. He is likely to speak about the overhaul -- a day after GOP presidential hopeful Mitt Romney pledged that he would do away with it.

Los Angeles Times: Obama Campaign Girds For Supreme Court Healthcare Ruling

The game plan likely mirrors the reelection team's strategy when the high court heard oral arguments on constitutional questions related to the Affordable Care Act in March -- highlighting some of the law's most popular elements to the constituency groups most affected by them (Memoli, 6/21).

The Associated Press: Obama To Address Latino Leaders A Day After Romney

Romney also told the Latino officials that he would do away with Obama's signature health care law. Often a huge applause line with his audiences, his declaration prompted just a few to clap and one person in the audience booed. Obama's campaign, which doesn't draw much attention to the health care law on the campaign trail, has made it a top issue in Spanish-language ads, targeting an audience that is among the most uninsured in the country (Kuhnhenn, 6/22).

