Can Apple Watch Really Detect Cardiac Problems? Results Of Big Study From Stanford Just A Heartbeat Away

At the upcoming annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, researchers will unveil the first results of a study of 400,000 people wearing the device. Cardiology is becoming a testing ground for new tech. Other health technology stories include news on the Cleveland Clinic's new artificial intelligence center and Amazon's latest product for sale--modular hospital rooms.

Stat: At A Big Cardiology Meeting, Glitzy Tech Will Collide With Sober Science

Researchers from Stanford will present the results of a study of more than 400,000 patients testing the [Apple Watch's] ability to accurately detect heart rhythm problems, which can lead to strokes and other problems. The Apple-sponsored study will be the first test of whether putting wrist sensors on people to detect heart rhythm changes is a good idea that get them necessary care, or a bad one that is raising false alarms and possibly leading to over-treatment of the worried well. It is also one of the largest heart screening studies ever. (Herper, 3/14)

Modern Healthcare: Cleveland Clinic Launches Artificial Intelligence Center

Cleveland Clinic has launched a center to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence will focus on developing innovative clinical applications of AI and leveraging machine-learning technology in hopes of improving healthcare delivery in areas such as diagnostics, disease prediction and treatment planning, according to a news release. (Coutré, 3/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: ‘Hospital Room In A Box?’ You Can Now Buy One On Amazon

As of Thursday, the MedModular "hospital room in a box" is available for purchase through the e-commerce giant at $814 per square foot, CNBC reported. The units, created by Philadelphia-based EIR Healthcare, are customizable, but each comes with a bathroom and bed. (Smajstrla, 3/13)

