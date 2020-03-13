Canadian Prime Minister’s Wife Just Latest High-Profile Person To Test Positive For Virus Driving Home Outbreak’s Wide-Spread Threat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will isolate himself for 14 days after his wife tested positive for the virus. Other high-profile people and politicians, including President Donald Trump, have been either exposed or infected with the coronavirus.

CNN: Justin Trudeau Latest To Self-Isolate As Coronavirus Has Officials Running The World From Home

More and more of the world is working from home as the novel coronavirus spreads -- and so is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada's leader is currently trying to run his country in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus. The indiscriminate virus has caused dozens of government officials around the world -- from administrators to heads of state -- to take precautionary measures after finding that they have been infected or have been in contact with infected people. (Dewan, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow,” the statement said. Ms. Grégoire Trudeau was tested for the new coronavirus after she began having mild flulike symptoms including a low fever late Wednesday night. Ms. Grégoire Trudeau’s symptoms remain mild and she is feeling well, the prime minister’s office said. She had recently returned from a speaking engagement in London. (Mackrael, 3/12)

The Hill: Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The prime minister's wife is the latest high-profile case to be confirmed, with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary testing positive earlier Thursday and actor Tom Hanks and his wife Wednesday. (Moreno, 3/12)

CNN: Sophie Trudeau, Wife Of Justin Trudeau, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canada has 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one death. The virus has caused dozens of government officials around the world -- from administrators to heads of state -- to take precautionary measures after finding out they've been in contact with infected people. (Karimi and Cornell, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: White House Evaluates Trump Exposure To Coronavirus

Concerns about the possibility that President Trump has been exposed to coronavirus mounted on Thursday after a Brazilian official who met with the president last weekend tested positive for the virus. The White House is assessing who might have been exposed to the virus and hasn’t determined the next steps, press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday. She said Mr. Trump, 73 years old, and Vice President Mike Pence, 60, had “almost no interactions” with the Brazilian official and didn’t need to be tested for the virus. (Ballhaus, Hughes and Magalhaes, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Outbreak Halts More Events; Australian Official Tests Positive After Meeting With Ivanka Trump

Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic rippled across the globe Friday, as more events were canceled and an Australian government minister tested positive for the virus just days after meeting with Ivanka Trump and other U.S. officials. Peter Dutton, the home affairs minister, said he woke up with a fever and sore throat Friday and would be checking into a hospital. Last week, Dutton was photographed standing directly next to the president’s daughter and a few feet away from U.S. Attorney General William Barr. (Armus and Noack, 3/13)

The New York Times: When Tom Hanks, Hollywood’s Everyman, Gets Coronavirus

Tom Hanks has never been like other Hollywood celebrities. Though he first made his mark donning a dress in the 1980s sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” Mr. Hanks became America’s everyman thanks to a goofy, relatable on-screen persona that never seemed all that different from his off-screen personality. And even as he rose from TV actor to movie star to two-time Academy Award winner, his humble attitude seemed to remain the same. (Sperling, 3/12)

CNN: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Share Coronavirus Update After Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared an update from Australia, where they are both in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Hanks tweeted a picture with his wife Thursday night, thanking those who've cared for them as they battle the virus. "Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," he said. (Karimi, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Strikes Key Figures In Politics, Sports As Infections Spread Globally

Some of the hardest-hit parts of Asia are seeing signs of improvement after earlier surges in new infections. South Korea, which had the most infections outside of China two weeks ago, said Friday that 177 coronavirus patients were discharged the previous day, surpassing new case reports of 110 for the first time. More than 90% of the 7,979 people in South Korea who were infected with coronavirus are still sick, 510 people have recovered and 67 have died. (Yang, 3/13)

