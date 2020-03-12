Candidates, President Put Public Campaign Events On Hold

"If coronavirus has the lasting impact that we all fear it will, it will also dramatically reshape the way a presidential campaign unfolds," said Jesse Ferguson, a veteran Democratic strategist and former spokesman for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The Associated Press: From Handshakes To Kissing Babies, Virus Upends Campaigning

Podiums get sanitized before the candidate steps up to speak. Fist or elbow bumps take the place of handshakes, and kissing babies is out of the question. Rallies are canceled, leaving candidates speaking to a handful of journalists and staffers instead of cheering crowds of thousands. This is campaigning in the age of the coronavirus, when fears of the new pandemic's rapid spread are upending Joe Biden's and Bernie Sanders' campaigns. The urgency of the issue comes at a pivotal time in the Democratic presidential primary, as Biden is beginning to pull ahead as a front-runner for the nomination and as Sanders is scrambling to catch up. (Jaffe, 3/11)

Politico: Biden Cancels Fundraisers, Rally In Chicago Days Before Illinois Primary

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has canceled events planned for here on Friday, including two high-profile fundraisers and a public rally, in the wake of growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak and just days before Illinois’ March 17 primary. “The health and safety of the public is our number one priority,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters.” (Kapos, 3/11)

The Hill: Biden Campaign Announces Public Health Panel To Advise On Coronavirus

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday it is forming a "Public Health Advisory Committee" to advise on steps that Biden, his staff and his supporters can take to reduce the threat of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The panel, made up of six doctors and former government officials, will “provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters,” the former vice president’s campaign said. (Axelrod, 3/11)

ABC News: The Note: Biden Gets Presidential Moment As Campaign Pauses Amid Health Crisis

The campaign that was moving too fast to keep up with has suddenly ground to a halt. The Democrats don't have a presumptive nominee, but neither do they have an active fight for the nomination at the moment. Campaigning itself is off, just one consequence of a nation on edge over what's now a global pandemic. (Klein and Parks, 3/12)

Politico: Trump Cancels Nevada, Colorado, Wisconsin Campaign Events As Coronavirus Spreads

President Donald Trump late Wednesday canceled campaign events in Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin as coronavirus infections spread across the country. “Out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (Choi, 3/11)

The Hill: Trump Travel To Nevada, Colorado Called Off Due To Coronavirus

The president was scheduled to fly to Nevada on Thursday to attend a fundraiser and speak at Saturday's Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas. He was expected to stop in Denver on Friday. ...The Trump campaign does not currently have any rallies scheduled. Trump, an admitted germaphobe, has shaken hands in recent days with multiple officials who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine after coming into contact with an individual with the virus.(Samuels, 3/11)

Boston Globe: Coronavirus Forcing Changes In Campaigning And Voting

The coronavirus outbreak is colliding with the presidential election and the ramifications are being felt on the campaign trail and at polling places. “Campaigning and conventions could change,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine’s law school, raising the possibility of virtual nominating conventions this summer if the outbreak continues. (Stone, 3/11)

The Associated Press: States Shuffle Poll Locations To Protect Seniors From Virus

The coronavirus threat is forcing elections officials in some states to remove polling places from nursing homes and other senior care facilities to protect older Americans, who appear to be more susceptible to the disease. Last-minute shuffling left voters in Michigan and Missouri scrambling to get to new polling places for their Tuesday primaries. Officials in states voting next week are trying to get ahead of those disruptions by announcing changes now and beginning public information campaigns to tell voters where they are supposed to cast ballots. (Carr Smyth, 3/11)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Officials Considering Preparations For Election By Mail In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Maryland officials are in talks on how to hold a mail-in only election for the April 28 primary, should it become necessary in response to multiple confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state. Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that he has been in discussions with the state Board of Elections, but stressed that any changes he would propose to Maryland’s election would be done through bipartisan talks. (Opilo, Broadwater and Richman, 3/11)

