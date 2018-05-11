Candidate’s Shocking Death Highlights Importance Of Seeking Emergency Care Quickly In Case Of Heart Attack

No one should ever “second-guess” themselves if they think they are experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack. Along with chest pain and fatigue, symptoms can include neck, jaw, back or abdominal pain.

The Associated Press: Maryland Candidate’s Sudden Death Shocks Colleagues, State

Kevin Kamenetz, a top Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, was just 60, trim and so health conscious he would trot up stairs and routinely tease colleagues about eating doughnuts and other junk food. “He was a yogurt, granola and salad kind of guy,” said Don Mohler, Kamenetz’s chief of staff. So his sudden death Thursday after going into cardiac arrest sent a palpable sense of unease through Baltimore County’s executive offices, based partly on uncertainty about the future but mostly on the knowledge of what they just lost. (McFadden, 5/10)

The Washington Post: After Kevin Kamenetz's Death From Cardiac Arrest, Here’s What Experts Say You Should Do If You Think You’re Having A Heart Attack

The sudden death of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz from cardiac arrest early Thursday underscores the need for anyone experiencing discomfort that could be related to a heart attack to quickly seek emergency medical care, experts said. “Time is critical,” said Dr. Michael Millin, associate professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins University. The first step for anyone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack — including chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue — should be to call 911, he said. (Chason, 5/10)

