Care At Veterans Hospitals Is Just As Good Or Better As Local Private Hospitals, New Study Reports

“Our findings suggest that, despite some recent negative reports, the VA generally provides truly excellent care,” said William Weeks, co-author of the study. In other news on veterans health, caregivers are losing government stipends without warnings.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Study: VA Hospitals Compare Favorably To Nearby Private Hospitals

Over the years, studies have shown that VA healthcare is as good as or better than private sector care. In this new study, researchers wanted to look at how a given VA hospital compared to private hospitals nearby. They looked at publicly-available data in 121 different areas across the country and compared things like risk-adjusted mortality rates and safety indicators. With a few exceptions, VA hospitals compared favorably. (Biello, 12/13)

WBUR: VA Still Arbitrarily Cutting Caregivers From Program, Even As It Aims To Expand

Congressional sources confirmed that the VA has missed its first deadline in October to implement new IT for the caregiver expansion — raising serious concerns of further delay. VA says the department will not deploy the new system until it is ready and has been tested thoroughly. (Lawrence, 12/18)

