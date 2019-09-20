Carson’s Dismissive Remarks About Transgender People Shock, Upset Staff, Reports Claim

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who has a long history of making controversial comments about the LGBTQ community, made the remarks while talking about San Francisco's homeless crisis.

The Washington Post: HUD Secretary Ben Carson Makes Dismissive Comments About Transgender People, Angering Agency Staff

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson expressed concern about “big, hairy men” trying to infiltrate women’s homeless shelters during an internal meeting, according to three people present who interpreted the remarks as an attack on transgender women. While visiting HUD’s San Francisco office this week, Carson also lamented that society no longer seemed to know the difference between men and women, two of the agency staffers said. (Jan and Stein, 9/19)

The Hill: Ben Carson's Remarks During San Francisco Visit Spark Backlash

A government official also told the newspaper that Carson has made fun of transgender people during meetings in Washington. "His overall tone is dismissive and joking about these people," the official said. "It's disrespectful of the people we are trying to serve." (Frazin, 9/19)

CNN: Washington Post: Ben Carson Made Dismissive Comments About Transgender People In Internal Meeting, Attendees Say

Carson has a long history of spawning controversy with his comments about the LGBTQ community. In 2016, he compared being transgender to changing ethnicities, and during his tenure as HUD secretary the department has proposed a rule that would allow federally funded homeless shelters to consider sex and gender identity when deciding whether to accommodate someone. (LeBlanc, 9/19)

