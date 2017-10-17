Case Of Undocumented Pregnant Girl Part Of Larger Administration Trend To Interfere With Abortions

For the last seven months, the Health and Human Services Department has intervened to prevent abortions sought by girls at federally funded shelters, even in cases of rape and incest and when the teen had a way to pay for the procedure. In other news, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says he'll bring the 20-week abortion ban to the floor, a look at how the administration's birth control mandate will affect consumers and teens speak up for pregnancy prevention programs.

Politico: Undocumented Pregnant Girl In Texas Tests Trump Policy To Stop Abortions

The Trump administration is preventing an undocumented, pregnant teenager detained in a Brownsville refugee shelter from getting an abortion in a policy shift with big implications for hundreds of other pregnant, unaccompanied minors held in such shelters. She is not the first to be stopped, according to advocates who work with undocumented teenagers. (Rayasam, 10/16)

The Hill: McConnell: 20-Week Abortion Ban Will Get Senate Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday that the Senate will vote on a 20-week abortion ban, though he didn't specify when the legislation will come up. "It's supported by virtually all of my members, and we expect to have a vote on it at some point," McConnell told reporters during a press conference in the Rose Garden with President Trump. (Carney, 10/16)

Kaiser Health News: Want An IUD? Take Note Of Trump’s New Birth Control Policy.

The Trump administration’s recently announced changes to health insurance rules have raised concerns among people wondering how they’ll be affected. This week, I address some of the questions likely on people’s minds. (Andrews, 10/17)

Reveal: Just Say Know: Teens Say Pregnancy Prevention Programs Are Worth Keeping

Over the next two years, with a dozen sessions, these students will act out roles focused on how to say no to sex, how to talk to their parents about problems and how to keep healthy and safe. But in July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suddenly pulled the plug on this project and 80 others funded by the government’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, as first reported by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. (Kay, 10/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription