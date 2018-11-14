Cause Of Polio-Like Illness In Children Continues To Stump Experts Even As Dozens Of More Cases Emerge

“What we do know is that these patients had fever and respiratory symptoms three to 10 days before their limb weakness," CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier said. "And we know that it’s the season where lots of people have fever and respiratory symptoms. What we need to sort out is what is the trigger for the [acute flaccid myelitis].”

The Associated Press: More US Kids Get Paralyzing Illness, Cause Is Still Unknown

More children have been diagnosed with a mysterious paralyzing illness in recent weeks, and U.S. health officials said Tuesday that they still aren't sure what's causing it. This year's count could surpass the tallies seen in similar outbreaks in 2014 and 2016, officials said. Fortunately, the disease remains rare: This year, there have been 90 cases spread among 27 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. (11/13)

NPR: CDC: Acute Flaccid Myelitis Cases Rise To 90 In U.S.

The illness usually starts as a fever and seemingly routine respiratory symptoms. But in some cases — between three and 10 days later — children suddenly suffer paralysis. The cause of the condition remains a mystery. But officials say there is a possibility it is being caused by a virus that affects the digestive system known as an enterovirus, though that remains just a theory. (Stein, 11/13)

The Washington Post: AFM: Experts Chase The Cause Acute Flaccid Myelitis

“It’s not that often we’re faced with something we’re still learning about,” said Michelle Melicosta, a pediatrician at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, which specializes in disorders of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system. “We just don’t always have the answer we wish we had. It makes it a little scarier for the family.” AFM is caused by inflammation of the spinal cord that results in severe muscle weakness and paralysis. More than 400 confirmed cases, most of them in children, have been reported in the past four years, and one child with AFM died last year. Clinicians say the condition is underdiagnosed and underreported. (Sun, 11/13)

Stat: CDC Investigating Burst Of Possible New Cases Of Polio-Like Paralysis

Scientists are also considering whether the cause of the illness isn’t being detected because a pathogen is hiding somewhere in the body, or because the cause of the condition had already cleared the body when limb weakness developed, she said. “We’re not sure if the reason we’re not finding pathogens in all of these patients is because it’s cleared [from their systems]. Is it because it’s hiding? Is it because it’s something we haven’t tested for?” Messonnier said. (Branswell, 11/13)

The Hill: CDC Confirms 90 Cases Of Rare Polio-Like Illness Affecting Children In 27 States

The CDC is investigating 252 cases, an increase of 33 patients since last week. The investigation includes the 90 confirmed cases. Messonnier said no deaths related to AFM have been reported to the CDC this year. (Hellmann, 11/13)

