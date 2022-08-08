CDC Advises Moderated Sexual Habits To Avoid Catching Monkeypox

Fresh guidance includes having fewer sexual partners, avoiding situations where anonymous sexual contact is frequent, and using barriers like clothes. Meanwhile in Illinois, a day care worker may have exposed kids to monkeypox.

The Washington Post: CDC: Consider Fewer Sexual Partners To Avoid Monkeypox

Sexually active Americans should consider limiting partners and avoiding sex parties to reduce the risk of contracting monkeypox until they get vaccinated, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. (Nirappil, 8/5)

More on the spread of monkeypox —

NBC News: Illinois Daycare Worker With Monkeypox Might Have Exposed Children, Officials Say

An Illinois daycare worker with monkeypox might have exposed children under his care, and an exemption was granted to allow those youths to receive the vaccine, health officials said Friday. The case was reported in Rontoul, a village in Champaign County in central Illinois, health officials said. (Romero, 8/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Jail Inmate With Suspected Case Of Monkeypox In Isolation

Friday’s announcement marks the jail’s first suspected case of a viral disease that has shot through the city over the past few weeks, prompting San Francisco officials to declare a public health state of emergency late last month. Similar declarations from the state and U.S. followed days later. (Cassidy, 8/5)

NPR: How Colleges Are Preparing For Monkeypox

Andrea Connor has become "the accidental COVID Czar" of Lake Forest College, a small school north of Chicago where she serves as dean of students. "When COVID started, our crisis management team sort of multiplied," she says. Now, she's relying on that same team to respond to a new health threat: monkeypox. (Salhotra, 8/6)

The Atlantic: What Should Worry Most Americans About Our Monkeypox Response

Seventy-eight days and more than 7,000 documented cases into the United States’ 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, federal officials have declared the disease a nationwide public-health emergency. With COVID-19 (you know, the other ongoing viral public-health emergency) still very much raging, the U.S. is officially in the midst of two infectious-disease crises, and must now, with limited funds, wrangle both at once. (Wu, 8/5)

Pew Trusts: Monkeypox Straining U.S. Health System

Deep into their third year of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, local and state public health workers are battered, depleted and, in many places, demoralized. And now, they face a rapidly spreading new virus: monkeypox. (Ollove, 8/6)

On the monkeypox vaccine rollout —

Los Angeles Times: Californians Waiting For Vaccine Try To Cut Monkeypox Risk

“The government needs to produce more vaccine and get it in the arms of people who need it — like now,” said Matthew J. Mimiaga, a professor of epidemiology and psychiatry who directs the UCLA Center for LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Research and Health. “But I don’t think gay and bisexual men will let that be the only prevention opportunity that they take.” (Alpert Reyes and Brown, 8/7)

Oklahoman: How Oklahoma Is Using Limited Supply Of Monkeypox Vaccines

The Oklahoma Health Department hopes to be able to offer monkeypox vaccines to people in high-risk groups who want protection against the virus at some point in the future, a spokeswoman said this week. But for now, that's not the case. Vaccines aren’t widely accessible and remain in short supply in the state. (Branham, 8/6)

Bangor Daily News: Maine's 1st Monkeypox Vaccines Are A Relief And Reminder For LGBTQ Men

Tim Grady had been trying to get the monkeypox vaccine for weeks at home in Manhattan. He was not able to get it until he came here on vacation. “It’s really difficult to get an appointment down there,” Grady said. “So, it’s awesome to be able to walk into a clinic here in Ogunquit and be able to get [a shot] within half an hour.” (Marino Jr., 8/6)

