CDC Chief Apologizes For Agency’s Lack Of Demographics Data, Will Add Requirement For States

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield apologized during a hearing about the agency's pandemic response. The deadline for states to start reporting demographics data--including information on race--is Aug. 1. The issue has been top of mind in recent days as Black Lives Matter protests increase infection risk across the country for a population that has already been hit hard by the outbreak.

The New York Times: Trump Administration Sets Demographic Requirements For Coronavirus Reports

The Trump administration on Thursday released new requirements for states to report coronavirus data based on race, ethnicity, age and sex of individuals tested for the virus, responding to demands from lawmakers for a clearer picture of the pandemic and its racial discrepancies. All laboratories — as well as nonlaboratory facilities offering on-site testing and in-home testing — will be required to send demographic data to state or local public health departments based on the individual’s residence, according to details released by the Department of Health and Human Services. (Weiland and Mandavilli, 6/4)

NPR: Race, Ethnicity Data To Be Required With Coronavirus Tests In U.S.

During a congressional hearing Thursday, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, apologized for the agency's slowness in gathering better data. "I personally want to apologize for the inadequacy of our response," Redfield said. "We didn't have the data that we needed." Public health experts say what's been needed are detailed breakdowns on how the virus is affecting African American and other minority communities. These groups appear to have been hit especially hard, suffering higher rates of infection, serious illness and death. (Stein, 6/4)

Reuters: U.S. Health Department Asks Labs To Add Demographic Data To COVID-19 Results

U.S. laboratories testing patients for COVID-19 are required to report data such as a patient’s age and ethnicity along with test results, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday. The move aims to better understand why the respiratory illness affects certain demographics such as racial minorities and older Americans more severely than others, the HHS said in a statement. (6/4)

The Washington Post: Race, Ethnicity Data To Be Required With Coronavirus Tests Starting Aug. 1

The new guidance compels all labs running tests to diagnose the coronavirus or determine whether someone might have antibodies to the virus to collect and submit information on people’s age, sex, location, and test result, as well as on race and ethnicity. There are 18 required pieces of information in all. The rules take effect Aug. 1. Labs must submit that data within 24 hours to a state or local health department, which must, in turn, forward it to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stripping off the person’s identity when sending to the government. (Goldstein, 6/4)

Politico: CDC Head Apologizes For Lack Of Racial Disparity Data On Coronavirus

Congress in its last relief package in April required the CDC to report data on racial disparities among coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations after it became apparent the disease was killing and sickening members of minority groups at higher rates. A four-page report the agency released last week was ripped by lawmakers who said it included outdated and incomplete information. The CDC has said its information is lacking because some states haven't been reporting such data. (Ehley, 6/4)

ABC News: Trump Administration To Require Race Data In Coronavirus Lab Results For First Time

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health who has been coordinating testing efforts, told reporters on Thursday: “We are dedicated to leading to America to healthier lives, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sex, geography, or sexual orientation.” When asked about if protestors should be tested, particularly if they were detained, Giroir said it would fall within the federal guidelines for states to offer it. (Flaherty, 6/4)

