CDC Moves To Ensure Covid Vaccines Remain Free For Uninsured Kids
The CDC's vaccine advisory panel voted Wednesday to add covid shots to the Vaccines for Children program that ensures free inoculations for kids who are uninsured or qualify for Medicaid. Also, misinformation about child vaccinations is debunked.
CNBC:
Uninsured Kids Will Still Receive Covid Vaccines For Free After Shots Move To Commercial Market
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took a major step Wednesday toward ensuring that kids who are uninsured can receive Covid-19 vaccines for free after the federal government shifts its immunization program to the commercial market. (Kimball, 10/19)
Bloomberg:
Low-Income Kids Should Get Free Covid Shots, CDC Panel Says
On Thursday, the panel will vote to update the 2023 childhood and the adult vaccination schedules, which are revised annually. The panel is likely to vote on whether Covid-19 vaccines should be added to the routine immunization schedules. While there is concern spreading online that adding Covid-19 vaccines to the immunization schedule would make them mandatory, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said that won’t be the case. (Rutherford, John Milton and Baumann, 10/19)
The Washington Post:
False Claim That CDC Would Require Covid Vaccines For Kids Goes Viral
On Tuesday morning, a Fox News contributor claimed on Twitter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to mandate that schoolchildren get coronavirus vaccines. By Tuesday evening, the claim was being repeated by the nation’s most popular cable news show, and had been amplified to millions more on social media. (Diamond and Sun, 10/19)
ABC News:
CDC Corrects Conservative Claim: They Cannot Mandate COVID Vaccines In Schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pushing back on a claim made by Fox News' Tucker Carlson, who said on his show this week that a CDC decision was likely coming to force kids to get COVID-19 vaccines in order to attend school. (Haslett, 10/20)
Reuters:
Fact Check-COVID-19 Vaccines Not Linked To 8,200% Increase In Child Deaths In Past Year, As Claimed In Online Video
COVID-19 vaccines have not caused an 8,200% increase in child deaths between 2021 and 2022, as has been claimed in a video posted on social media. That figure “completely misrepresents data”, according to a UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) spokesperson. (10/19)