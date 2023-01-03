CDC Predicts Soaring Youth Diabetes Rates
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the rate of diabetes among young Americans, with predictions of 220,000 people under 20 having type 2 diabetes in 2060. Bloomberg notes that the U.S. has made "scant" progress in treating the disease.
The Hill:
CDC Warns Of Future Surge In Diabetes Among Young Americans
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a nearly 700 percent increase of Type 2 diabetes diagnoses in Americans under the age of 20 through 2060, if an expected upward trend continues. (Dress, 12/29)
Stat:
Diabetes In Youth Is Set To Skyrocket In Coming Decades
If the recent acceleration of new diagnoses persists, then 220,000 people younger than 20 would have type 2 diabetes in 2060, compared with 28,000 in 2017, the latest year for which data is available, according to projections published this month in Diabetes Care. Even if the rate of new diagnoses stays constant, there would still be a 70% increase in type 2 cases by 2060. (Chen, 12/30)
Bloomberg:
US Makes Scant Progress Treating Diabetes Despite Tech Advances
You might think we’ve gotten better at helping people with diabetes keep their blood sugar in check. After all, over the past 30 years there’s been plenty of technological advances in the way insulin is given. (Swetlitz, 12/28)