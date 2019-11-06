CDC Report Is Latest To Link Childhood Trauma To Long-Lasting Negative Health Effects

“There’s a lot of evidence connecting these things,” and it’s become clear that the more harmful incidents a child suffers, the more likely their health suffers later, said Jim Mercy, who oversees the CDC’s violence prevention programs.

The Associated Press: US Health Officials Link Childhood Trauma To Adult Illness

U.S. health officials estimate that millions of cases of heart disease and other illnesses are linked to abuse and other physical and psychological harm suffered early in life. In a report released Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to estimate the impact of harmful childhood experiences on health in adulthood. (Stobbe, 11/5)

NPR: Preventing Adverse Childhood Experiences Can Reduce Chronic Disease, CDC Says

Experiencing traumatic things as a child puts you at risk for lifelong health effects, according to a body of research. The CDC's new report confirms this, finding that Americans who'd experienced adverse childhood experiences or ACEs, were at higher risk of dying from five of the top 10 leading causes of death. And those who'd been through more bad experiences — such as abuse or neglect, witnessing violence at home or growing up in a family with mental health or substance abuse problems — were at an even higher risk. (Chatterjee, 11/5)

The Daily Beast: CDC: Childhood Trauma Linked To Illnesses In Adulthood

The CDC also found that decreasing such events in childhood would reduce the number of depressed adults by 44 percent, adults with coronary heart disease by 13 percent, and adults with weight problems by 2 percent. According to the agency, women and minorities—like African Americans, American Indians, and Alaskan Natives—were more likely to experience four or more kinds of harm while they were kids. The conclusions were reportedly drawn from surveys taken by adults between 2015 and 2017. (Arciga, 11/5)

Chicago Tribune: Ending Childhood Abuse And Other Damaging Experiences Could Reduce Up To 21 Million Cases Of Depression, 1.9 Million Cases Of Heart Disease, CDC Finds

While public health advocates have known since then that these negative experiences early in life can have long-term health consequences, Tuesday’s report marks the first estimation of how prevention of ACEs can reverse negative health affects, having an impact on the overall health of the nation, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC principal deputy director. (Thayer, 11/5)

