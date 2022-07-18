CDC Says Demand For Monkeypox Vaccine Exceeding US Supply
U.S. health officials acknowledge that vaccine supplies are running short in places like California, New York and Washington, D.C. Another 100,000 doses will be delivered to states over the next few days.
The New York Times:
Demand For Monkeypox Vaccine Exceeds Supply, C.D.C. Says
As the monkeypox outbreak grows in the United States, demand for the vaccine is outstripping the nation’s supply, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news briefing on Friday. “We don’t yet have all the vaccine that we would like in this moment,” she said. (Anthes, 7/15)
AP:
US Officials: States Getting More Monkeypox Vaccine Soon
More than 100,000 monkeypox vaccine doses are being sent to states in the next few days, and several million more are on order in the months ahead, U.S. health officials said Friday. They also acknowledged the vaccine supply hasn’t kept up with the demand seen in New York, California and other places. (Stobbe, 7/16)
Axios:
Former FDA Chief Warns U.S. Has "Failed To Contain" Monkeypox
The U.S. has failed to contain the outbreak of monkeypox and is "at the cusp" of seeing the virus become endemic, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. ... "I think the window for getting control of this and containing it probably has closed, and if it hasn't closed it's certainly starting to close," Gottlieb said. (Saric, 7/17)
On specific vaccine plans —
The Hill:
DC Mayor Estimates Districts Needs 100K Monkeypox Vaccine Doses
The nation’s capital needs 100,000 monkeypox vaccine doses to respond to the new virus, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said on Sunday. A “robust testing regime” is already in place, Bowser told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan, but the city currently has just 8,000 vaccine doses. (Mueller, 7/17)
Stat:
NYC To Use One-Dose Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy To Stretch Supplies
New York City’s Health Department announced Friday it will speed up the delivery of first doses of monkeypox vaccine to people in the city at high risk of contracting the disease. The move, it warned, may delay the city’s ability to dole out second doses to those who’ve been vaccinated. (Branswell, 7/15)
Meanwhile, more monkeypox cases appear —
AP:
First 2 Cases Of Monkeypox Found In Alabama
Alabama public officials said Friday that they’ve identified the state’s first known cases of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and most U.S. states. (7/15)