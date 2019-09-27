CDC Tally Of Vaping-Related Injuries Now At 805

According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of the reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration is conducting a criminal investigation.

The Washington Post: CDC Reports 805 Cases Of Vaping-Related Lung Injury

Federal officials said Thursday that at least 805 people in 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands have fallen sick with mysterious vaping-related lung injuries as the growing outbreak stretches to include virtually all of the United States. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in 10 states: California (two), Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (two), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri and Oregon. (Sun, 9/26)

The New York Times: Vaping-Related Illnesses Climb To 805, C.D.C. Says

Based on 373 cases where data on the patients was available, the C.D.C. says that nearly three-quarters were male, two-thirds were 18 years to 34 years old and 16 percent were younger than 18 years. (Grady, 9/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Rise 52%, CDC Says

“All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping,” the CDC said in a release. The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and local authorities have opened up investigations into lung injuries linked to vaping over the past few weeks. The FDA is conducting a criminal probe. (Chin, 9/26)

USA Today: Cases Of Vaping Lung Disease Jump To 805 With 12 Deaths, But Cause Remains A Mystery, CDC Says

The inquiry will focus on the products, where they were purchased and how they were used. "We do not yet know the specific cause of these lung injuries," the CDC said in a statement. "The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) or substance that is linked to all cases." (Stanglin, 9/26)

The Associated Press: US Vaping Illness Count Jumps To 805, Deaths Rise To 13

Over the summer, health officials in a few states began noticing reports of people developing severe breathing illnesses, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. The only common factor in the illnesses was that the patients had all recently vaped. As a national investigation started and broadened, reports have increased dramatically. (Stobbe, 9/26)

The Hill: Over 800 Cases Of Vaping Illnesses Reported To CDC

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, told Congress this week it hasn't ruled out any products or substances that could be causing the illnesses. The Food and Drug Administration and state health departments have found vitamin E acetate in the THC vaping products. (Hellmann, 9/26)

Stat: CDC Reports Another Surge In Number Of Cases Of Vaping-Related Illness

Many of the patients said they had vaped THC, but many also vaped both THC and nicotine. Some patients have said they only used e-cigarettes for nicotine products, but health officials have noted that some patients are hesitant to disclose THC use. Health officials still have not identified a culprit or culprits behind the recent spate of illnesses. (Thielking, 9/26)

Georgia Health News: Vaping-Linked Lung Illnesses Jump Nationally; Georgia Death Reported

The [CDC] ... also said there have been 12 deaths in 10 states, including one reported in Georgia on Wednesday. The CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told an Atlanta health care conference Thursday that vaping products — which mimic cigarettes but generate inhalable vapors instead of actual smoke — have “significant health consequences.’’ He said the public assumption that e-cigarettes are safer than regular cigarettes has helped drive the vaping trend. (Miller, 9/26)

