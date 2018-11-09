CEO Of Geisinger Is Moving To Google To Head Health Care Venture

David Feinberg has both medical and business degrees. The new Google leadership position is expected to direct the company's initiatives targeting health care, from web services to machine learning to devices.

The Wall Street Journal: Google Picks Geisinger CEO To Oversee Health-Care Initiatives

Google is expected to name a prominent hospital-system chief executive to a newly created role overseeing the technology company’s health-care efforts. David Feinberg is moving to the new Google health-care post after leading the Geisinger health system, which includes a health plan and hospital system operating in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. (Hopkins and Wilde Mathews and MacMillan, 11/8)

CNBC: Google Hires Geisinger CEO David Feinberg To Oversee Health

The search has been underway for months, according to several people familiar with the search process. Artificial intelligence head Jeff Dean has been deeply involved in the process and personally interviewing candidates, the people said. Some of the candidates have included leaders in health consulting, hospital management and insurance. The position would report to Dean, but would also work closely with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Feinberg's job will be figuring out how to organize Google's fragmented health initiatives, which overlap among many different business groups. (Farr, 11/8)

Business Insider: Google Hires Geisinger CEO David Feinberg

Feinberg has been at Geisinger, a health system in Pennsylvania that provides health insurance as well as care through its medical centers, since 2015. Prior to that he served as CEO of UCLA's health system. Ryu is an emergency medicine physician, who previously worked as an executive at the health insurer Humana. He joined Geisinger in 2016. (Ramsey, 11/9)

Modern Healthcare: Google Hires Geisinger CEO Dr. David Feinberg

Google has been snapping up healthcare executives recently. In July, Google parent company Alphabet hired former Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove to be an executive adviser to the Google Cloud healthcare and life sciences team. Earlier, the company brought on Dr. Michael Howell, former director of the Center for Healthcare Delivery Science and Innovation at University of Chicago Medicine, as Google Research's chief clinical strategist. The company also brought on Dr. Vivian Lee, former CEO of University of Utah Health Care, as president of health platforms for Alphabet's Verily Life Sciences. (Arndt, 11/8)

