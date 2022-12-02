Child Cold Medicines Hard To Find As RSV, Flu Surges Deplete Stock
Over-the-counter cold and fever-reducing medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen are in short supply as respiratory viruses continue to infect high numbers of kids.
The Washington Post:
Parents Looking For Children’s Tylenol, Ibuprofen Find Empty Shelves
People seeking over-the-counter medication for their sick children are often finding sparse or empty shelves, as a spike in respiratory illnesses pushes pediatricians and emergency rooms to the limit. Usual supplies of fever- and pain-reducing medicines, such as liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen recommended for children with RSV, flu or the coronavirus, have not kept up with demand in recent weeks in pockets of the country hit hardest by surging illnesses. (Portnoy, Gilbert, Silverman and Shepherd, 12/1)
WAFF 48:
Children’s Flu Medication In Short Supply In The Midst Of Brutal Flu Season
Tamiflu, an antiviral drug commonly prescribed to treat the flu, serves as one of the few approved flu medicines for children. Antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, can also be prescribed as a treatment for the illness. However, Dr. Steffane Battle, a pediatrician with the UAB-Huntsville Regional Campus, says shortages of these medications could spell trouble suffering from common complications. (Lee, 12/1)
AP:
7 Die From Flu In Washington State, Activity 'Very High'
Flu activity in the state is now considered very high, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Seven people in the state have died so far this season from the flu, including one child, according to health officials. (12/2)
Houston Chronicle:
Fall Creek ER Reopens As RSV, COVID Surge In Kingwood, Humble
HCA Houston ER 24/7 Fall Creek resumed operations this week after a year-long closure. The reopening comes at a critical time as hospital ERs are flooded with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. (Taylor, 12/1)
In other news —
The Washington Post:
'Zombie’ Viruses Are Thawing From Melting Permafrost In Russia
The thawing of the permafrost due to climate change may expose a vast store of ancient viruses, according to a team of European researchers, who say they have found 13 previously unknown pathogens that had been trapped in the previously frozen ground of Russia’s vast Siberian region. (Birnbaum and Francis, 12/2)