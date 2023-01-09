Childhood Obesity Guidelines Updated: Now Consider Medications, Surgery
News outlets report on new guidance out from the American Academy of Pediatrics addressing the treatment of children who deal with obesity. The recommendations emphasize early intervention, including the consideration of weight-loss drugs for kids 12 and older, and surgery for kids 13 and older.
NBC News:
New Guidelines For Treating Childhood Obesity Include Medications And Surgery For First Time
For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment. (Sullivan, 1/9)
ABC News:
Children With Obesity Should Get Proactive Treatment: American Academy Of Pediatrics Guidelines
The guidelines note that treatments, including medications and weight loss surgery, can be effective and can help reduce the risk of developing other health conditions. The AAP also said childhood obesity is a disease with genetic, social and environmental factors — not something caused by individual choices — and that it shouldn't be stigmatized by health care providers. (McLean and Manier, 1/9)
AP:
New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early For Obesity In Kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. (Aleccia, 1/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pediatricians Recommend Weight-Loss Drugs For Obese Children
Children 12 or older who are obese should be offered medications for weight loss alongside lifestyle and behavioral counseling, according to guidelines published on Monday by the largest professional association of pediatricians in the U.S. The association also recommended that doctors offer to refer severely obese children 13 or older to surgeons to assess whether they would be good candidates for bariatric surgery. It said pediatricians should screen obese children for high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension. (Toy, 1/9)