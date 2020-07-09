China Hits Back At U.S. Decision To Exit The World Health Organization
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department will work with Congress on funding already earmarked for the international health organization.
AP:
China Defends WHO, Lashes Out At US Move To Withdraw
China defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body, adding to a litany of disputes between the world’s largest economies and increasing geopolitical rivals.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.” (7/9)
The Hill:
Pompeo: State Department 'Will Work With Congress' On Pledged Funding To WHO
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that his department “will work with Congress” in regards to the delivery of U.S. funds earmarked for the World Health Organization (WHO), as the Trump administration begins the formal process of withdrawing from the global health body. The U.S. owes an estimated $203 million as part of its assessed contributions to the WHO for its two-year operating budget. The amount also includes funds that have yet to be paid for the 2019 operating year. (Kelly, 7/8)