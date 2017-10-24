CHIP Funding Bill Could Get House Vote This Week, But Democrats Object To How It’s Paid For

Democrats say the five-year renewal would cut the Affordable Care Act's public health prevention fund and raise Medicare rates for wealthy seniors.

The Hill: Dem Pushes Back On CHIP Extension Proposal

Disagreements over how to pay for an extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) could result in a partisan bill reaching the House floor as soon as this week, a top House Democrat said Monday. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said Republicans are insisting that the extension is paid for by cutting other health programs, adding that the bill could get a floor vote in the House on Thursday. (Weixel, 10/23)

In other news on Medicaid —

The Associated Press: Audit: More Oversight Needed of Medicaid Managed-Care Firms

Louisiana's health department doesn't properly monitor managed-care organizations that provide services for most state Medicaid patients to ensure they have enough specialists to treat mental health problems and drug addiction, according to an audit released Monday. The report from Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office comes as the health department is asking lawmakers to extend the contracts with the managed-care companies for another two years, deals carrying an estimated price tag of $15.4 billion in federal and state dollars. (Deslatte, 10/23)

The Associated Press: Advocates File Idaho Medicaid Expansion Ballot Initiative

Idaho is joining a handful of states where health advocates are hoping to bypass lawmakers who have refused to expand Medicaid and take the issue directly to voters through a ballot initiative. "It seemed like a time for change," Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, a group leading the ballot initiative effort, said Monday. ... Idaho lawmakers have long refused to consider the idea while also failing to come up with a solution to provide health coverage to the estimated 78,000 Idahoans who currently don't qualify for Medicaid or make too much for a subsidy. (Kruesi, 10/23)

