Christian Pregnancy Centers Mull Contraception Options For Patients As They Vie For Newly Available Federal Funds

The decision to offer contraception at the pregnancy centers would be a huge cultural shift, but it reflects a growing demand from some in the anti-abortion rights movement for the centers to rebrand themselves amid attacks on Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, a second judge has struck down the Trump administration's conscience rules that would make it easier for health care providers to deny care to patients based on moral beliefs.

The Washington Post: A New Chain Of Christian Pregnancy Centers Will Provide A Controversial Service: Contraception

When a low-income woman searches for reproductive care, she often goes to a Planned Parenthood clinic, where she’s treated as a patient with an array of medical options. Or she might go to a Christian pregnancy center, where she is counseled to carry a pregnancy to term. But some Christians now see an opening for a third way to reach women — before they become pregnant — that also enables them to compete for federal money Planned Parenthood has decided to relinquish. Eight independent Texas-based pregnancy centers merged earlier this year to form a chain called The Source. (Bailey, 11/7)

Houston Chronicle: Anti-Abortion Group Ordered To Repay More Than $1.5 Million

An anti-abortion group that came under fire for failing to provide services to thousands of Texas women must repay $1.5 million in overpayments and prohibited costs, state investigators said Thursday. The findings, announced by the office of the health inspector general, are a new blow to the Heidi Group. The organization had hoped to replace Planned Parenthood as a top family planning provider, but was cut off from millions in funding last year after failing to serve tens of thousands of low-income women. (Blackman, 11/7)

The Hill: Second Federal Judge Strikes Down Trump 'Conscience Protection' Rule For Health Care Providers

A federal judge in Washington State on Thursday struck down a Trump administration rule intended to allow health providers to refuse to provide care based on moral or religious reasons. The latest ruling marks the second time in as many days that a judge has ruled against the administration's policy, and “provides an extra layer of protection against appeal” by the Trump administration, said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. (Weixel, 11/07)

The Spokesman-Review: Spokane Judge Becomes Second To Block Trump Administration’s ‘Conscience Rule’

The state had sued the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which announced the rule in May; it was scheduled to begin later this month. A wide array of people that provides medical services to a patient would be allowed to refuse services, even in a medical emergency, for religious or moral reasons. Federal health care funding could be cut off if federal officials believed the state violated the rule. On Wednesday, a federal judge in New York ruled in a similar case challenging the rule brought by 19 states, the District of Columbia and several large cities. (Camden, 11/7)

