Circuit Court Allows Texas To Provide Medical Abortions, But Other States Pose New Legal Challenges
More than half a dozen states tried to ban abortions during the pandemic, deeming them nonessential procedures. While a circuit court is allowing some procedures to proceed in Texas, cases brought by other state's providers might end up before the Supreme Court. News is reported on how women are being forced to travel long distances, as well.
The Washington Post:
Supreme Court Avoids One Abortion Battle, But New Lawsuits Are Being Filed
Abortion providers in Texas withdrew their request that the Supreme Court step in to stop the state’s effort to restrict the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic, but new legal battles began Tuesday in Louisiana and Tennessee. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Monday night gave abortion rights groups the half-measure they had sought at the high court. It exempted from Texas’s ban on nonessential medical procedures those seeking an abortion induced by medication in the early weeks of pregnancy, and those about to reach Texas’s prohibition of abortion after 22 weeks. (Barnes, 4/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Abortion During Coronavirus: State Bans, Closed Clinics, Self-Induced Miscarriages
Right after she was laid off from her medical job because of the coronavirus outbreak, a single mother of two in north Texas found out she was pregnant. The next day, when she called to make an appointment at a local abortion clinic, staff told her it had closed — and no other clinic in the state could provide her an abortion, either. “They told me the governor had put a halt on it,” said the woman, who asked to be identified by her first name, Kris, after driving 350 miles north to a clinic in Wichita, Kan., this week, crying and trembling with anxiety. (Hennessy-Fiske, 4/16)