Cities, Counties Saying ‘Enough Is Enough’ As They Challenge Opioid Makers In Court

"It's not that we want to profit from litigation, we want to stop it through litigation," said Michigan's Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. Detroit and Macomb are the latest to take the court route as a way to battle the opioid epidemic, and Nashville may be close to follow.

Detroit Free Press: Detroit And Macomb Sue Drugmakers Over Opioid Epidemic

Detroit and Macomb County are the latest local governmental entities to sue drugmakers for the costs of the opioid epidemic, accusing pharmaceutical companies of recklessly selling addictive pills. On Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced the lawsuit, which includes the cities of Lansing and Escanaba, and Delta and Chippewa counties in the Upper Peninsula. (Wisely, 12/19)

Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Cleared To Explore Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers

After facing an unexpected setback, Mayor Megan Barry's administration is now cleared to use an outside law firm to explore a potential lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors following Metro Council action Tuesday. The council voted 31-1 to defeat a motion to reconsider contracting Nashville-based Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, reaffirming an initial vote from two weeks ago. (Garrison, 12/19)

In other news on the crisis —

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore Health Commissioner Says Businesses Can Help With Opioid Epidemic

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana S. Wen told business leaders Tuesday that they can play a role in fighting the opioid epidemic and offered examples of how they can help. Speaking at a breakfast briefing sponsored by the Greater Baltimore Committee, Wen said one thing businesses can do to help reduce the staggering number of overdoses facing the country is to have their employees trained to administer naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. (McDaniels, 12/19)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Livestock Officers To Carry Opioid Overdose Treatment

The Arizona Department of Agriculture has made its first step in contributing to Gov. Doug Ducey's effort to deter opioid-related deaths in the state. Mark Killian, the agency's director, said livestock officers are receiving training that will allow them to carry Narcan nose spray, an anti-opioid treatment for overdoses. (Santistevan, 12/19)

