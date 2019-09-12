City Of Austin Finds Loophole In Funding Regulations: If It Can’t Pay For Abortions It Will Pay To Make Access Easier

The public funding won't go to the procedure itself, but rather toward helping offset costs related to transportation, lodging and child care for women who are seeking abortions. Women's health news comes out of North Dakota and Maine as well.

Texas Tribune: Texas Told Cities They Couldn’t Fund Abortion Providers. So Austin Is Funding Abortion Access Instead.

Austin became the first city in the nation Tuesday to approve public funding to help women better access abortion. The Austin City Council on Tuesday amended next year's budget and set aside $150,000 to supplement incidental expenses like travel, lodging and childcare for women seeking the procedure. The money will not go directly toward the expense of the procedure itself. The amendment comes just days after a new state law prohibiting local and state governments from giving taxpayer dollars and some public resources to abortion providers and their affiliates went into effect. (Fernandez, 9/11)

The Hill: Judge Halts North Dakota Abortion Counseling Law

A federal judge has temporarily halted a North Dakota law that required doctors to tell patients the effects of abortion drugs can be reversed. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland issued an order Tuesday granting a preliminary injunction on that part of the law, known as H.B. 1336. (Frazin, 9/11)

Portland Press Herald: Maine Abortion Clinics Seek State Funding In Response To Trump ‘Gag Rule’

Maine might use state tax dollars to replace at least a portion of a $2 million shortfall in federal funds for family planning clinics created when the Trump administration imposed a “gag rule” on the Title X program this year. Deirdre Fulton-McDonough, spokeswoman for Maine Family Planning, said the nonprofit is in early discussions with the Mills administration and state lawmakers on securing funding to replace the federal funding. Maine Family Planning provides abortion services and reproductive health services at 18 locations throughout Maine. (Lawlor, 9/11)

