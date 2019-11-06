Claiming Victory, Beshear Vows To Rescind Kentucky Governor’s Medicaid Work Requirements Waiver

With a tight lead in the Kentucky gubernatorial race, Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) claimed victory in an election where the debate over Medicaid expansion and work rules featured prominently. In other 2019 election results, Democrats gained control of both houses in Virginia. Lawmakers in the state have promised to tackle gun control reform if they gained control of the Legislature. And in Mississippi, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves (R) secured the gubernatorial win, all but ending discussion of expanding Medicaid there.

The New York Times: Democrats Win Control In Virginia And Claim Narrow Victory In Kentucky Governor’s Race

Democrats won complete control of the Virginia government for the first time in a generation on Tuesday and claimed a narrow victory in the Kentucky governor’s race, as Republicans struggled in suburbs where President Trump is increasingly unpopular. ... Mr. Beshear, a 41-year-old moderate whose father preceded Mr. Bevin in the governor’s mansion, sidestepped questions about Mr. Trump and impeachment while keeping his distance from national Democrats. He focused squarely on Mr. Bevin’s efforts to cut Medicaid and overhaul the state’s pension program while drawing attention to the governor’s string of incendiary remarks, including one that suggested striking teachers had left children vulnerable to molestation. (Martin, 11/5)

The Hill: Beshear Vows To Rescind Kentucky's Medicaid Work Requirements After Claiming Victory In Governor's Race

"In my first week in office I am going to rescind this governor's Medicaid waiver," Beshear said in his speech claiming victory on Tuesday night. The Trump administration approved Bevin's request last year to require some Medicaid beneficiaries work as a condition for receiving benefits. However, the requirements have not taken effect because of ongoing litigation. Under the proposal, beneficiaries who gained coverage under the state's Medicaid expansion would have to work, volunteer or go to school 20 hours a week to retain their benefits. (Hellmann, 11/5)

CNN: Kentucky, Virginia And Mississippi Elections: 3 Takeaways

It's true that Bevin was a troubled candidate. He worked to roll back Kentucky's Medicaid expansion. His brash style was on display when he accused protesting teachers of being "selfish" and having a "thug mentality" when they objected to his efforts to slash their pensions. Polls showed he was among the nation's least popular governors. But make no mistake: National Republicans were all-in on Bevin. (Bradner, 11/6)

The Washington Post: Virginia Election: Democrats Flip Senate And House, Taking Control Of State Government For The First Time In A Generation

Democrats gained control of both houses of the Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday, tapping strength in the suburbs to consolidate power for the first time in a generation and deliver a rebuke to President Trump. The new Democratic majority is younger, more diverse and more liberal than Virginia Democrats of the past. Northam promised to work with them to enact gun-control measures, protect LGBTQ rights and fight climate change. “Virginia is officially blue!” Northam said to wild cheers at a celebration with other Democrats in Richmond. (Schneider and Vozzella, 11/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Election Results 2019: Democrats Take Control Of Virginia Legislature

A mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 dead in May spurred Mr. Northam to call a special session on gun-control bills in July. The GOP-led legislature rapidly adjourned without voting on any gun legislation, instead directing a state crime commission to do a review. Recent polls by Christopher Newport University found gun control to be popular among voters, including independents. (Calvert and Kamp, 11/6)

Vox: Mississippi Governor Results: Republican Tate Reeves Defeats Democrat Jim Hood

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has won the state’s 2019 gubernatorial election, and his victory both cements Republican power in Mississippi and ends discussion of expanding Medicaid in the state. Reeves faced a surprisingly close race that saw his rival, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, leading in polls for much of the year. That lead began to falter in the weeks leading up to the election, and Reeves received some last minute get-out-the-vote assistance from President Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr., and Vice President Mike Pence. (Collins, 11/5)

And in San Francisco —

The San Francisco Chronicle: Repeal Of SF E-Cigarette Ban, Once Backed By Juul, Is Overwhelmingly Rejected By Voters

San Francisco’s upcoming ban on the sale of e-cigarettes will remain in place, as voters soundly rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have overturned the prohibition approved by the Board of Supervisors in June. Proposition C was losing by 4-1. The measure would have allowed the sale of vaping devices and nicotine cartridges with some new restrictions. It would have limited the number of vaping products a person could buy to two devices and five packs of cartridges per transaction in brick-and-mortar stores, and two devices and 60 milliliters of nicotine liquid each month online. (Ho, 11/5)

KQED: San Francisco Voters Uphold Ban On E-Cigarette Sales, Rejecting Juul-Funded Proposition C

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who co-authored San Francisco's ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes, celebrated Tuesday night. "Other municipalities across the country will be able to look to San Francisco and say we beat Juul, we beat big tobacco, and we can do it together," Walton said. (Klivans, 11/5)

Politico Pro: San Francisco Voters Overwhelmingly Uphold E-Cigarette Ban

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who committed more than $7 million to fighting the measure, said San Francisco voters got the message. "Proposition C was designed to circumvent a San Francisco law enacted with the support of local residents and their elected officials, but the city stood so strongly in favor of kids’ health that Juul was forced to drop out of its own campaign," Bloomberg said in a statement. "The message is clear: kids’ health comes before tobacco industry profits." (Colliver, 11/6)

