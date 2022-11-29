Clock Ticks On Plans To Pass Bill To Protect Pregnant Workers
With the Democrats' majority in both legislative chambers expiring at end of term, Senate Democrats are being urged to move on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. But the measure's future is tied up with other spending negotiations.
Politico:
Crunch Time For Democrats Is Holding Up Bipartisan Bill To Protect Pregnant Workers
Legislation that would give pregnant workers more job protections has all the ingredients for success in a narrowly divided Congress — robust bipartisan support, momentum in both chambers, backing from business and unions — except the most crucial one: a firm plan to pass it before Democrats’ time is up. Senate leadership has thus far declined to bring the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act — which has already passed the House — to the floor, imperiling the legislation, infuriating its supporters and illustrating just how much Democrats must juggle in their waning hours of controlling the House, Senate and White House. (Mueller, 11/28)
The 19th:
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Could Offer Relief From Extreme Heat
In Minnesota, a pregnant letter carrier said she had to use sick time to avoid working outside on hot days, draining her time off before her baby was even born. A Missouri retail worker quit her job after she said she was denied access to water, fearing that heat could impact her pregnancy. (Kutz, 11/28)
In related news from Capitol Hill —
Axios:
Republicans Face Thorny Path Ahead On Fertility Policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence's recent support for fertility treatments like IVF as well as a national abortion ban surfaced what could become a dilemma for 2024 Republican hopefuls staking out reproductive health platforms. Republicans have largely insisted that fertility treatments aren't at risk from the proliferation of new state abortion restrictions. But anti-abortion groups remain deeply concerned with the use of embryos in IVF and back tighter regulations on providers. (Owens and Gonzalez, 11/29)
Stateline.org:
Abortion Advocates Aim To Outflank Lawmakers Using 2024 Ballot Measures
Encouraged by six victories — and zero defeats — in this month’s midterm elections, abortion rights advocates are considering another round of ballot measures in 2024 that would enshrine reproductive freedom in state constitutions. This time, they’re mostly aiming at states with tight abortion restrictions already on the books, hoping to outflank anti-abortion state lawmakers and courts that are out of step with most residents. (Vestal, 11/28)