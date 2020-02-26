CMS Axes New York’s Plan To Extend Its Medicaid Reform Program After State Asked For $8B In Funding

In denying New York's request, the federal government is refusing to support the way the state is trying to change its delivery system to care for people in community medical facilities rather than in hospitals. It is rejecting the application but not eliminating funding that was already promised. Other Medicaid news comes from Minnesota and West Virginia.

Modern Healthcare: Trump Administration Denies N.Y. Medicaid Waiver Funds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal government has denied New York's request to extend its signature Medicaid reform program after the state had asked for $8 billion more over four years. The Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program was conceived in 2014 as a way for New York to use federal money to reduce avoidable hospital use by 25% from 2015 to 2020. (Lamantia, 2/25)

The Star Tribune: Minn. Medicaid Program Made Up To $29M In Improper Payments For Duplicate Accounts

“Every dime matters,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead told state state lawmakers at a Senate hearing last year. The embattled state agency has come under fire for recent breakdowns in regulatory oversight. The state agency that oversees Minnesota's Medicaid program disclosed that it incorrectly paid up to $28.9 million over three years to managed care organizations and health care providers for tens of thousands of enrollees with duplicate personal accounts. (Serres, 2/25)

WV MetroNews: WV MetroNews Senate Passes Medicaid Reserve Fund Bill

The state Senate quickly considered and passed Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to take $150 million out of current Medicaid funds to create a trust fund. Senate Bill 633 passed overwhelmingly, 33-0 with one absence. Senators also suspended constitutional rules requiring bills to be considered on three separate days to quickly dispense with the bill Tuesday. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates for consideration. (McElhinny, 2/25)

Meanwhile, in other news from CMS —

Modern Healthcare: CMS Plans To Crack Down On Accrediting Organization Oversight, Verma Says

The CMS plans to enhance oversight of accrediting organizations in light of conflict of interest concerns and publicized safety issues at provider organizations, according to CMS Administrator Seema Verma. During a speech at the agency's Quality Conference in Baltimore, Verma told the audience accreditors are failing to protect patients from harm and the CMS will be doing more on the issue "in the near future." (Castellucci, 2/25)

