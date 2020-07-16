CMS Chief Seema Verma Mishandled Contracts, HHS Inspector General Says
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma sharply disputed the findings. In a response, she said the agency has “deep concerns” with the conclusions, which “are based on unsubstantiated assumptions and incomplete analysis.”
Politico:
Inspector General: Medicare Chief Broke Rules On Her Publicity Contracts
A top Trump administration health official violated federal contracting rules by steering millions of taxpayer dollars in contracts that ultimately benefited GOP-aligned communications consultants, according to an inspector general report set to be released today. The contracts, which were directed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Seema Verma, were only halted after a POLITICO investigation raised questions about their legality and the agency had paid out more than $5 million to the contractors. (Diamond and Cancryn, 7/16)
AP:
Watchdog Report Faults Medicare Agency's Contract Management
The head of the Medicare and Medicaid programs failed to properly manage more than $6 million in communications and outreach contracts, giving broad authority over federal employees to a Republican media strategist she worked with before joining the Trump administration, a government watchdog said in a report to be released Thursday. Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other agency leaders did not administer the contracts “in accordance with federal requirements,” according to the inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services. CMS is part of the department. (Lardner, 7/16)