CMS Takes Aim At Growing Problem Of Misleading Medicare Advantage Ads
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a rule to ban some deceitful advertising by Medicare Advantage plans that use confusing imagery or language or don't name the health insurance plan's name. The growing number of such ads have led people to sign up for plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions.
AP:
Biden Administration Proposes Crackdown On Scam Medicare Ads
The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed a ban on misleading ads for Medicare Advantage plans that have targeted older Americans and, in some cases, convinced them to sign up for plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions. The rule, proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, would ban ads that market Medicare Advantage plans with confusing words, imagery or logos. The new regulation would also prohibit ads that don’t specifically mention a health insurance plan by name. (Seitz, 12/14)
Fierce Healthcare:
CMS Tackles Medicare Advantage Prior Authorization, Marketing
The Biden administration released a proposal to streamline Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D plan prior authorization and add health equity requirements to star ratings. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a proposed rule Wednesday outlining policies for MA and Part D plans for the 2024 coverage year and implementing drug price provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. It is the latest move by the Biden administration to address prior authorization, a key source of administrative burden for doctors, and to address misleading marketing. (King, 12/14)
In other news about Medicare and Social Security —
Truthout:
Sanders Vows To Vote Against $858B Defense Bill, Calls For Medicare For All
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) has vowed to vote against the 2023 national defense budget, saying that it is unconscionable to spend that amount on defense when millions across the U.S. are struggling to survive. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, Sanders said that he is planning to continue his tradition of voting against the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) when it soon comes to a vote in the Senate. (Zhang, 12/12)
Crain's Detroit Business:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Unveils Big Push That Lets Physicians Take On Risk, Reap Rewards
Six physician groups have inked full-risk reimbursement deals with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for the care of patients under its Medicare Advantage PPO and Blue Care Network Medicare Advantage plans, the state's largest health insurer said Wednesday. A full-risk arrangement puts financial liability on the physicians' organization in exchange for a larger potential reimbursement for high-quality care. (Walsh, 12/14)
CBS News:
Social Security COLA 2023 Increase: Here's When You'll Get Your 8.7% Benefit Hike
The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will be made in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked to its highest levels in four decades. Seniors lost purchasing power during this year since the 5.9% they received in 2022 is well below this year's rise in prices. About 4 in 10 seniors said they drained their emergency savings to stay afloat this year, according to an October survey by the advocacy group the Senior Citizens League. (Picchi, 12/13)