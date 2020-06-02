CMS To Step Up Inspections, Increase Fines As Report Confirms At Least 26,000 Nursing Home COVID Deaths

The number is likely to be an undercount because only 80% of nursing homes submitted their reports. The numbers demonstrate a sobering toll among nursing home staffers, as well, with more than 34,400 getting sick and nearly 450 dying from the coronavirus.

The Associated Press: Nearly 26,000 COVID Deaths In Nursing Homes Spur Inspections

Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, the government reported Monday, as federal officials demanded states carry out more inspections and vowed higher fines for facilities with poor infection control. The partial numbers released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are certain to go higher, as only about 80% of nursing homes have reported. Also, the federal data does not include assisted living facilities, which some states count in their coronavirus totals. (Alonso-Zaldivar and Choi, 6/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Tally Identifies 26,000 Nursing-Home Deaths From Covid-19

The CMS rule that mandated the data collection, issued May 8, didn’t require nursing homes to report deaths and cases that occurred before early May. Also, assisted-living facilities, which aren’t regulated by CMS, didn’t have to submit any information, though they could do so voluntarily. CMS Administrator Seema Verma said the agency believed that the “vast majority” of nursing homes had provided data from before May 8, though CMS said about 20% of the nation’s 15,400 nursing homes had not reported required data by May 24. Ms. Verma said CMS couldn’t require the facilities to report information from before the rule took effect. (Kamp and Wilde Mathews, 6/1)

NPR: Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show

CMS also announced Monday that it will be stepping up fines for nursing homes that fail to sufficiently control infections. Nursing homes that have previously been cited for lax infection control could receive fines ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. (Jaffe, 6/1)

NBC News: The Government Counts 26,000 COVID-19 Deaths In Nursing Homes. That's At Least 14,000 Deaths Too Low.

According to the latest NBC News tally, nearly 40,000 coronavirus deaths are associated with nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities since the beginning of the pandemic — representing almost 40 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S. The NBC News tally is also likely to be an undercount, as a handful of states have still not released their nursing home death tolls. (Khimm and Strickler, 6/2)

The Hill: Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Died From COVID-19

Only about 80 percent of the country's 15,400 Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes have reported the required data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nursing homes that don't report will be subject to fines. (Weixel, 6/1)

In other news on nursing homes —

The Philadelphia Inquirer: From Confusion To Threats, Some Pa. Nursing Home Residents Aren’t Getting Their Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Federal stimulus checks aren’t reaching a growing number of seniors in Pennsylvania’s long-term-care homes, depriving them of money needed now more than ever to connect with family amid a pandemic that has overcome their facilities and isolated them from visitors. The reasons vary from apparent misunderstandings to facilities wrongly holding onto the $1,200 or, in one extreme case, threatening to evict residents unless they turned over the funds, according to watchdog advocates as well as state agencies that oversee the homes. (Pattani, 6/2)

Modern Healthcare: Rebuilding Nursing Homes After COVID-19

Residents in nursing homes—and the staff who care for them—have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19. They represent an outsize portion of deaths from the disease. About 5,900 residents have died in New York's nursing homes, or about 20% of the 29,500 who have or are presumed to have died from COVID-19 in the state as of May 26, according to data from the state and Johns Hopkins University. Nursing home residents make up about 1.2% of New York's population. (LaMantia, 6/1)

WBUR: With Some Restrictions, You Can Now Visit A Loved One In A Mass. Nursing Home

Ten weeks after asking nursing homes and other senior long-term care facilities to prohibit all outside visitors and non-essential health personnel, the Baker administration is easing the guidelines. (Wasser, 6/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription