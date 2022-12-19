Common Diet Supplements Useless For Lowering Cholesterol: Study

Six commonly used supplements, like fish oil or garlic pills, marketed for improving heart health did not lower cholesterol, compared with medication or placebo in a study. Potential heavy metal contaminants in dark chocolate and a ban on gas stoves are among other news.

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Popular ‘Heart-Healthy’ Dietary Supplements Don’t Lower Cholesterol, New Cleveland Clinic Study Suggests

If you’re taking fish oil or garlic pills to lower cholesterol, a new Cleveland Clinic study suggests it’s a waste of money. Six commonly used dietary supplements marketed for improving heart health did not lower “bad cholesterol” when compared to a low-dose cholesterol-lowering medication or placebo, in the Clinic study. (Washington, 12/19)

Chicago Tribune: Gas Stoves Could Be Banned In 2023, Top Federal Official Says

Citing studies that link gas stoves to health problems, including asthma in children, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission official said his agency will begin a formal review process that could lead to new regulations. (Schoenberg, 12/17)

NPR: Should You Worry About Lead In Your Dark Chocolate Bar?

Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We've been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. (Ahn, 12/17)

Fox News: CDC Investigating Multistate Outbreak Of Norovirus Stemming From Raw Texas Oysters

Eight states are among those impacted by an outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Along with the Lone Star state, others include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. (Salvatore, 12/18)

KHN: HIV Outbreak Persists As Officials Push Back Against Containment Efforts

Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing riverside homeless encampments, abandoned houses, and less traveled roads to help contain a lingering HIV outbreak that has disproportionately affected those who live on society’s margins. She shows up to build trust with those she encounters and offers water, condoms, referrals to services, and opportunities to be tested for HIV — anything she can muster that might be useful to someone in need. (Sisk, 12/19)

The New York Times: Why Many Older Women Are Getting Pap Tests They Don’t Need

“Stopping at 65 is not OK for every woman,” said Sarah Feldman, a gynecologic oncologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the co-author of an editorial accompanying Dr. Qin’s study. Some women are deemed high-risk because of a history of cervical cancer or precancerous lesions, or because of compromised immune systems. These women should continue screening, sometimes for as long as 25 years after a positive test result, Dr. Feldman said. (Span, 12/18)

KHN: After Tuition, Books, And Room And Board, Colleges’ Rising Health Fees Hit A Nerve

You’ve compared tuition. Reviewed on-campus housing costs. Even digested student meal plan prices. But have you thought about how much your son’s or daughter’s dream school will charge for health coverage? You might be in for a shock. (Galewitz, 12/19)

