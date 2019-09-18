Companies Cashing In On Weakened Regulations For Health Care Coverage Under Trump Administration

As Republicans and the Trump administration chip away at the health law, the window is opened for bad actors to trick customers into buying health plans that offer almost no coverage.

Bloomberg: Health Insurance That Doesn’t Cover The Bills Has Flooded The Market Under Trump

Early one Friday morning two years ago, David Diaz woke up his wife, Marisia, and told her he didn’t feel right. He asked her to pray with him. Their son called 911, and within minutes, Marisia was tailing an ambulance down the dirt road away from the couple’s house on the outskirts of Phoenix to a hospital in the city. David had had a massive heart attack. Before being wheeled into surgery, he whispered the PIN for his bank card to Marisia, just in case. But the double-bypass operation was successful, and two weeks later he was discharged. (Faux, Mosendz and Tozzi, 9/17)

In other health insurance news —

NH Times Union: High Cost Of Care: Hospital CEOs Wary Of High-Deductible Health Plans

A few health care executives expressed doubts Tuesday about the latest market-based effort to control health care costs — the high-deductible health care plan. Speaking at a Union Leader symposium about rising health care costs, one hospital executive said the plans — which require patients to pay thousands of dollars up front before insurance kicks in — can become a barrier to care. (Hayward, 9/17)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: While Cheaper Obamacare Options Available For Some Ohioans, Rates Rise For Others

Ohioans with health-insurance coverage on the federal exchange are expected to have lower premiums in 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance.Yet, across the state, only two of the 10 insurance providers with exchange plans, often referred to as Obamacare plans, requested an overall decrease in rates from the federal government, according to federal filings with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Christ, 9/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription