Concerns As Two Top NIH Leadership Positions Remain Empty
Roll Call reports on worries that the unfilled director posts at NIH and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, vacated by Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci, respectively, may cause problems for the NIH's agenda in the new Congress.
Roll Call:
NIH Missing Top Leadership At Start Of A Divided Congress
The departure of two key public health leaders at the National Institutes of Health has created vacancies some worry could present a hurdle to NIH’s agenda in the new Congress. The Biden administration has yet to nominate a permanent replacement for former NIH Director Francis Collins, who stepped down from the post in December 2021. And efforts to replace the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, who left in December of last year, are underway. (Cohen, 1/18)
In other health care industry news —
Stat:
Hip, Knee Replacements Go Better Via High-Volume Surgeons
A new study underscores the importance of the adage “practice makes perfect,” especially when it comes to surgery. It’s long been understood that the frequency at which surgeons perform and hospitals host complex procedures has a bearing on how patients fare, but the study from the Clarify Health Institute makes the link even clearer. (Bannow, 1/18)
Reuters:
Teladoc Health Cuts 300 Jobs To Shave Costs
Teladoc Health Inc said on Wednesday it has removed "redundant roles" and cut 300 jobs, or 6% from its non-clinician global workforce, as the company plans to prioritize its commercial businesses in a challenging demand environment. (1/18)
Crain's Cleveland Business:
Cleveland Clinic 2022 Operating Loss: CEO Tom Mihaljevic Expects $200M
Cleveland Clinic anticipates an operating loss of more than $200 million for 2022, its president and CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic shared during his annual State of the Clinic address. In the speech Wednesday, Jan. 18, Mihaljevic gave an overview of the Clinic's achievements of the past year, including in research, growth and patient care. (Coutré, 1/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital M&A Hit Record Low In 2022 But Value Nearly Doubles
The number of hospital merger and acquisition transactions reached a new low in 2022, although more deals are expected this year. Only 55 transactions reached the letter of intent or definitive agreement stages, the lowest number since 2009, the year financial advisory group Ponder & Co. started tracking hospital M&A activity. The 2022 tally marks the fifth consecutive decline in annual volume, according to Ponder & Co. data contained in the Modern Healthcare Premium Data Center. (Kacik, 1/18)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Outcome Health Founders Shradha Agarwal, Rishi Shah Go On Trial
Not so long ago, Rishi Shah and Shradha Agarwal were the shining hope of Chicago’s startup scene. Next week, the 37-year-old co-founders of Outcome Health will be tried in federal court on criminal fraud charges stemming from one of the most spectacular business flameouts in Chicago history. They pleaded not guilty, as did former Chief Operating Officer Brad Purdy, 33, who is also charged with fraud. (Pletz, 1/18)
Bloomberg:
Diversity Push At JPMorgan Health Forum Falls Flat For Some
As a biotech investor, Justin Williams is accustomed to being the only Black person in the room. But he was still surprised by how few people looked like him at the recent agenda-setting health industry convention in San Francisco. (Cattan and Peebles, 1/17)