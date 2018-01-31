Congressional Brinksmanship Over Children’s Coverage Scars Families

In a pitched partisan battle, lawmakers took more than three months to fund the Children's Health Insurance Program while families that depend on that insurance waited nervously. In Medicaid news, a Virginia legislative committee moves toward seeking a work requirement for non-disabled adults getting Medicaid benefits. News outlets also report on developments in New Hampshire, Delaware, Montana, New Mexico and Indiana.

The Washington Post: ‘They Treated My Kids’ Health Insurance Like It Was A Game’: The Battle Over CHIP

The government shutdown was over, and Varina Mead finally felt a little at ease. The single mother, 38, smiled as she watched her two children put down their backpacks, curl up under on the red couch and watch “Surf’s Up” while she prepared dinner in the kitchen. No longer was she considering selling the Mazda to help pay for her children’s prescriptions. No longer did she consider downsizing her home to afford a trip to the doctor. (Samuels, 1/30)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: House Panel Adopts Work Rule For Medicaid, Dismisses State Fiscal Analysis

The House Rules Committee voted 14-3 on Tuesday to adopt a substitute bill that would require the state to seek federal approval of work requirements for current participants in Virginia’s Medicaid program, which Republican leaders say is a condition of their support for expanding eligibility and accepting federal money under the Affordable Care Act. (Martz, 1/30)

The Washington Post: Va. House Panel Backs Work Requirements For Medicaid Recipients

It was not clear how many of the state’s 1 million Medicaid recipients would be affected if the bill becomes law because the majority are children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities, all of whom would be exempt under the plan because they are considered to face some barrier to work. But one category of able-bodied adults — single parents with young children — would be required to find employment. (Vozzella, 1/30)

The Associated Press: New Hampshire Bill Would Change Work Requirements For Food Stamps, Welfare

New work requirements created for New Hampshire’s Medicaid recipients would also apply to those receiving food stamps and welfare under a bill before a House committee. Lawmakers last year enacted new provisions requiring able-bodied Medicaid participants to work between 20 to 30 hours per week, depending on how long they’d been covered. The state is seeking a federal waiver to allow that change, but in the meantime, Republican Rep. Neal Kurk, of Weare, is proposing implementing the same requirements in the other programs. (Ramer, 1/30)

The (Wilmington, Del.) News Journal: State To Focus On Patient Outcomes, Can Now Penalize Insurers Under Medicaid Contract

The Delaware health department has changed its Medicaid contract with insurance companies to focus on patient outcomes — not the number of hospital stays or procedures. The new contract allows the state to penalize insurers if they don't meet certain performance levels. This change affects the two managed care organizations that are a part of the Delaware Medicaid program. (Newman, 1/30)

Flathead Beacon: Montanans On Medicaid Face Cut To Dental Services In 2018

The [Department of Public Health and Human Services] has proposed a new set of administrative rules for Medicaid, eliminating dental services introduced to the program when Montana expanded Medicaid in 2015. ... The new rules, released Jan. 12, cut coverage for crowns, dentures and bridges for adults, and comprehensive orthodontics would only be available to people up to age 20 with specific conditions, such as deep overbites or cleft palates. (Priddy, 1/30)

The Associated Press: New Mexico Looks Toward Medicaid Buy-In Coverage

A Democrat-led push to expand health care coverage by allowing almost anyone to buy into Medicaid is gaining ground in New Mexico. The state Legislature is considering initial studies and steps toward opening up access to Medicaid services through a fee to individuals and possibly businesses, amid GOP efforts in Washington to dismantle Obamacare. (1/30)

Modern Healthcare: Indiana Gets Medicaid Waiver Extension As Review Continues

The CMS has granted Indiana a short-term extension for its Medicaid waiver as it continues to review its long-term extension request. The waiver was set to expire Jan. 31, but will now continue through Feb. 28, according to a letter released by state officials Monday. Indiana initially submitted the renewal request a year ago. (Dickson, 1/30)

