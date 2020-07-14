Consumer Group Estimates 5.4M Workers Lost Health Insurance Following Economic Downturn
The study by Families USA found that the increase in uninsured workers from February to May was nearly 40 percent higher than the highest previous increase, which occurred during the recession of 2008 and 2009. Other researchers have projected the coverage loss to be even higher when factoring in workers' families.
Millions Have Lost Health Insurance In Pandemic-Driven Recession
The coronavirus pandemic stripped an estimated 5.4 million American workers of their health insurance between February and May, a stretch in which more adults became uninsured because of job losses than have ever lost coverage in a single year, according to a new analysis. (Stolberg, 7/14)
In related news —
White House Campaign Urges Jobless To 'Find Something New'
A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to go out and “find something new.” The opening ad in the “Find Something New” campaign beginning Tuesday features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and other resources. (Superville, 7/14)