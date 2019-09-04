Contentious California Vaccination Bill Passes Assembly, But Governor Already Signaling He Wants ‘Important’ Revisions

The legislation, which would give the state better oversight of vaccination exemptions, has already undergone changes after it faced swift and vocal push-back earlier this summer. Gov. Gavin Newsom's changes will probably be added to a second bill that could essentially override provisions in SB 276, should both reach his desk.

The Associated Press: California Advances Crackdown On Bogus Vaccine Exemptions

California's state Assembly approved legislation Tuesday designed to crack down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations. But Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said immediately after the vote that he will seek additional amendments affecting one of this legislative session's most hotly debated issues. The bill by Democratic Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento would allow state public health officials to investigate doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a year and schools with vaccination rates of less than 95%. (Thompson, 9/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Crackdown On Vaccine Exemptions Moves Toward Passage In California

The state Assembly voted on short notice Tuesday to tighten rules for children to obtain medical exemptions from vaccinations required to attend school. The Assembly voted 47-17 to approve SB276, which would give the state Department of Public Health the authority to revoke new exemptions, under limited circumstances, if it determines the waivers aren’t medically necessary. (Gardiner, 9/3)

Los Angeles Times: SB 276: Stricter California Vaccine Bill Advances 1 Step Closer To Newsom's Desk

Newsom’s office said in a message posted on Twitter that the governor wants a few “technical — but important” revisions to state Senate Bill 276, which would tighten the state’s school immunization law. However, a brief description of the requested changes — which would be added to a separate bill — provided by the governor’s office indicates they would be fairly significant. Tuesday marked the second time Newsom has asked for the legislation to be watered down after he raised concerns in June that SB 276 would create an immunization bureaucracy that could interfere with doctor-patient relationships. (Gutierrez and Luna, 9/3)

Sacramento Bee: Gavin Newsom Express Doubts About California Vaccine Law

“The governor believes it’s important to make these additional changes concurrently with the bill, so medical providers, parents and public health officials can be certain of the rules of the road once the bill becomes law,” the tweet continued. The proposal has been one of the most closely watched and hotly debated bills in Sacramento this year because it would authorize the California Department of Public Health to review vaccine medical exemptions that doctors issue for kids enrolling in school. (Wiley, 9/3)

In other news —

Los Angeles Times: Dr. Bob Sears' Views On Vaccines Have Inspired Loyal Followers — And A Crush Of Criticism

Dr. Bob Sears sits at a worn wooden desk near a cushioned exam table designed for pediatric patients. The room has only a few other trappings — small molds of a child’s foot and hand, hanging from a wall — that suggest the routines of childhood. And there is nothing to suggest the notoriety that trails in his wake. But this office is a hub in a nationwide movement that the medical establishment contends is a threat to public health. Sears’ practice caters to parents the public largely labels as anti-vaxxers, people who no longer trust the scientists, doctors or government representatives who say vaccines are safe and that the risk of disease is far greater than the chance of an adverse reaction. (Gutierrez, 9/3)

