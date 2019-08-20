Controversial Methodology Used In CMS’ Hospital Star Ratings To Be Altered

CMS said it plans to use the feedback from the public input request to guide its proposed changes to the star ratings. The methodology currently used has garnered many complaints in the past.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Will Change Hospital Star Ratings Methodology In 2021

The CMS announced Monday that it plans to change the controversial methodology used for its hospital star ratings in early 2021. The agency didn't disclose specific details about what the changes will entail but it will propose them through public rulemaking some time next year. Plans to alter the methodology come six months after the CMS issued a public input request seeking feedback on how the ratings can be improved. The agency said it received more than 800 comments. (Castellucci, 8/19)

In other Medicare news —

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Decides A Cost-Saving Strategy Costs Too Much

After pushing more medical care out of hospitals and into patients' homes, the federal government wants to pay less for home healthcare. Impending changes in Medicare's home health payment system would dramatically alter how agencies are reimbursed for services, cutting payments by 8 percent. Lower rates would squeeze profit margins in what has been a reasonably lucrative business. Companies that can't make acceptable returns as profitability shrinks will likely get out, leaving patients with fewer choices. Those that remain will look to get bigger, triggering consolidation and putting more pressure on smaller players. (Goldberg, 8/19)

NH Times Union: Senators Raise Red Flag On Latest Scam Targeting Seniors

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has joined two other senators in calling on Attorney General William Barr and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to protect seniors from a scam targeting Medicare recipients. Criminals are reportedly targeting seniors by offering genetic testing they claim is covered by Medicare, wrote Hassan, D-N.H., and Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. (8/18)

